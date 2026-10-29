Cheap Alternatives to 49ers' Splashy Trade Targets

While the San Francisco 49ers made a big swing for DeForest Buckner, it did not cost much draft capital. There are a few other big names that fans want the team to add over time before the trade deadline. However, there could also be some strong alternatives that could be had for a cost lower than Buckner. Who are the day-three trade values?

3 Trade Alternatives San Francisco 49ers must consider

Big name: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Alternative: Ben Bredeson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler; he is signed beyond this year, and he is still 28 years old. The Philadelphia Eagles traded Cam Jurgens for a second-round pick, and they probably view Dickerson in higher regard. The 49ers can give a massive pick for a player with injury concerns, or they can send a day-three pick or a pick swap for Bredeson.

Bredeson is also 28; he has 60 career starts, and he is also signed through 2027. This is a strong alternative.

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Big name: Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Alternative: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Thomas has a 1,282-yard season under his belt, and he is still 24 years old. Still, he is averaging less than a yard per route this year and is going to cost a second-round pick.

Johnston does not have the same ceiling, but he has back-to-back 700-yard seasons. He is averaging 1.07 yards per route run, so a slight step above Thomas this year. The Chargers are 0-6, and Johnston is set to hit free agency this year. A former first-round pick could cost a sixth-round pick for the 49ers. The 49ers can see how good of a fit he is and either let him walk or look to extend him. At the trade cost, it is worth exploring.

Big Name: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Alternative: Dorance Armstrong, Washington Commanders

Mack is the name that 49ers fans want the most. Still, a lot of teams want Mack, and the bidding war for an aging rental might get out of hand. Armstrong is also in the last year of his deal on a 1-4-1 Commanders team.

He is six years younger than Mack and had 5.5 sacks last year, the same number as Mack. Armstrong has 34 sacks in his nine-year NFL career and is a good run defender. The 49ers need depth behind Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams. The addition of Armstrong fills the role at a better draft cost.