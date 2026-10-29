Cheap Alternatives to 49ers' Splashy Trade Targets
In this story:
While the San Francisco 49ers made a big swing for DeForest Buckner, it did not cost much draft capital. There are a few other big names that fans want the team to add over time before the trade deadline. However, there could also be some strong alternatives that could be had for a cost lower than Buckner. Who are the day-three trade values?
3 Trade Alternatives San Francisco 49ers must consider
Big name: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Alternative: Ben Bredeson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler; he is signed beyond this year, and he is still 28 years old. The Philadelphia Eagles traded Cam Jurgens for a second-round pick, and they probably view Dickerson in higher regard. The 49ers can give a massive pick for a player with injury concerns, or they can send a day-three pick or a pick swap for Bredeson.
Bredeson is also 28; he has 60 career starts, and he is also signed through 2027. This is a strong alternative.
Big name: Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Alternative: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Thomas has a 1,282-yard season under his belt, and he is still 24 years old. Still, he is averaging less than a yard per route this year and is going to cost a second-round pick.
Johnston does not have the same ceiling, but he has back-to-back 700-yard seasons. He is averaging 1.07 yards per route run, so a slight step above Thomas this year. The Chargers are 0-6, and Johnston is set to hit free agency this year. A former first-round pick could cost a sixth-round pick for the 49ers. The 49ers can see how good of a fit he is and either let him walk or look to extend him. At the trade cost, it is worth exploring.
Big Name: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Alternative: Dorance Armstrong, Washington Commanders
Mack is the name that 49ers fans want the most. Still, a lot of teams want Mack, and the bidding war for an aging rental might get out of hand. Armstrong is also in the last year of his deal on a 1-4-1 Commanders team.
He is six years younger than Mack and had 5.5 sacks last year, the same number as Mack. Armstrong has 34 sacks in his nine-year NFL career and is a good run defender. The 49ers need depth behind Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams. The addition of Armstrong fills the role at a better draft cost.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley