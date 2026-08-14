49ers Have a Growing Problem at One Position After Titans Game

It might only be the first preseason game, but there’s plenty to unpack from the Tennessee Titans’ 19-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s preseason. A defeat isn’t the end of the world, but identifying who performs well and who doesn’t is key as head coach Kyle Shanahan weighs up his final 53-man roster. That decision is at the end of August.

Some performances stood out, while others had minimal or no impact. One position group fell firmly into the latter category, and that should be deeply concerning for the 49ers.

No impact at tight end

Only two tight ends featured for the 49ers against the Titans, with Brayden Willis and Josiah Deguara handling the workload. Yet neither made much of an impact in the passing game. Willis failed to haul in either of his two targets, while Deguara managed just two receptions for 12 yards on four targets.

It might have been a very small involvement, but it points to a much bigger issue. The 49ers are worryingly thin at tight end and are essentially relying on George Kittle returning to his best after suffering a torn Achilles.

Behind him is Jake Tonges, who emerged from nowhere to become a reliable option last season, and Luke Farrell, who offers experience but is hardly a high-level receiving threat.

That leaves San Francisco dangerously dependent on Kittle's health, and the preseason opener against Tennessee did little to suggest there is another player ready to fill the void.

The Draft was the perfect opportunity to address the problem. Adding a rookie would not only have provided much-needed depth but also given the 49ers someone to develop as a potential long-term successor to Kittle.

Of course, judging Willis and Deguara entirely on one preseason game would be unfair. But the glaring problem is that this position group is so heavily reliant on Kittle when they don’t play Tonges enough as it is.

Tonges went multiple games last season without a single reception, but relying on finding another player who can follow his trajectory after an impressive yet unexpected breakout would be a considerable gamble.

The 49ers still have time to find a solution. The remaining two preseason games should give Willis and Deguara more opportunities to prove they can contribute.

It’s positive that Kittle looks increasingly likely to return for Week 1, but the 49ers haven’t prepared for the worst possible outcome of a re-injury.