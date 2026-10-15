49ers Have New Reason to Pass on WR Trade

One of the positions that is most tied to the San Francisco 49ers in trade talks is wide receiver. The team has been linked to aging options, rentals, and long-term options. However, while the room looks thin right now, it might not be a position the team needs to address.

San Francisco 49ers are close to getting healthy at WR

The 49ers just opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk has been on the PUP since the start of training camp, but when he is healthy, he is still a reliable wideout. The team is just a couple of weeks away from activating him.

Demarcus Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He is expected to have his practice window opened in the next week or two. So, Kirk could be back by Week 7, and Robinson as soon as Week 8.

Deebo Samuel is out now, but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks. A return before Week 10 is likely. Lastly, the expected return date for De’Zhaun Stribling is around Week 12.

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By the time the 49ers leave the Thanksgiving weekend of football, they might have a healthy wide receiver room. That is still a ways away, but the team is sitting at 5-0. They are not planning to lose, but they do realize that even if they did lose a few games, they would get to Week 12 with a record that has them firmly in the mix.

If they went 3-3 over the next six games while their wide receiver corps is banged up, they will be 8-3 and will be getting healthy at the right time. Considering the 5-0 start, 3-3 sounds like a worst-case scenario for this team.

As things stand, the room looks questionable at best. However, if they are sitting at 8-3 or better and have Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk, it will look like one of the best rooms in the NFL.



Staying patient, letting each receiver come back on their timeline, and having the room at full strength for the playoffs is the 49ers' top priority. With all of the risks for re-injury, it would not be out of the question for the 49ers to trade for a wide receiver.

At the same time, if the 49ers stay firm and lean on their depth at receiver it could be better than they realize.