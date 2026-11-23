One of the most bizarre standoffs in sports finally has ended.

The 49ers waived Brandon Aiyuk today. Which means he will be free to sign with the team of his choice once he clears waivers, as he almost certainly will.

Now that the Aiyuk saga is over, let's review how it all went down, from beginning to end.

1. The 49ers traded up to draft Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They took him ahead of Tee Higgins, because Aiyuk was Kyle Shanahan's second-favorite wide receiver in the draft afte CeeDee Lamb. Shanahan said that on the record. That's how much he believed in Aiyuk at the time.

2. Aiyuk had a good rookie season. He caught 60 passes for 748 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games, playing mostly with Nick Mullens. The future seemed bright.

3. Aiyuk returned for his second season, and Shanahan promptly placed him in the doghouse. Buried beneath Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield to start the season. Shanahan never explained why. Later that year, I had dinner with Aiyuk's mother in Green Bay before a playoff game, and she asked me why Aiyuk had been in the doghouse. Neither of us had any clue.

4. In Aiyuk's third season, he broke 1,000 yards for the first time and caught eight touchdown passes. After the season, Aiyuk tweeted that his numbers would be better if he weren't the fourth option on a run-first team. This was the first indication that he was unhappy.

5. In Aiyuk's fourth season, he blosommed into an All-Pro and averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per catch. He was arguably the MVP of the offense, considering he was the only wide receiver who could beat man-to-man coverage. That season, he helped carry the 49ers to the Super Bowl. As good as they were, they wouldn't have made it to the final game if Aiyuk hadn't made an incredible catch on a pass that hit a defensive back in the helmet. At this point, Aiyuk seemed happy to be on the 49ers, and was publicly campaigning for the 49ers to extend Brock Purdy.

6. In the Super Bowl, Purdy and the 49ers essentially froze out Aiyuk, who finished the game with just six targets, compared to Deebo Samuel, who got 11. Aiyuk cried in the locker room the next day and still hasn't fully recovered.

7. A few days after the Super Bowl loss, Aiyuk's wife-to-be posted a video saying that he might go to the Raiders. Clearly, they were unhappy with the 49ers.

8. The 49ers wanted to sign Aiyuk to an extension worth $25 million per season, and could have had him for $27 million per season, but waited until the market shifted and then begrudgingly gave him $30 million per season after a long, bitter hold out.

9. The relationship between the 49ers and Aiyuk deteriorated beyond repair during this holdout, because Aiyuk is sensitive, and so are the 49ers. Neither side could get over what the other side said behind closed doors.

10. The 49ers felt immediate buyer's remorse after Aiyuk accepted their offer and struggled through the first few games of the season. He clearly wasn't in football shape, which makes sense considering he skipped the offseason.

11. Aiyuk blew out his knee. The 49ers wanted to find a way out of his contract more than ever, so they tried to trade him while he was still rehabbing, but found no takers. So, they found a loophole in his contract that allowed them to void his guarantees if he were to do something immature such as skip a team-mandated rehab assignment, which he did because he's immature. So they voided his guarantees.

12. The 49ers still wanted Aiyuk to return to the team in 2025 despite having no guarantees in his contract. And Aiyuk led the team to believe that he would come back, which is a big reason they didn't trade for a wide receiver at the deadline. But right before he was supposed to come back, he left the team and didn't explain why. So, they put him on the Reserve/Left Squad List.

13. Aiyuk fired his agent and went on a month-long social-media tirade against the 49ers in hopes that they would release him. This strategy didn't work. The 49ers were content to let Aiyuk rot on the Reserve/Left Squad list for the rest of his career.

14. Aiyuk hired mega agent Drew Rosenhaus, who got Aiyuk reinstated and waived within three weeks.

15. Now Aiyuk is free to sign with the Washington Commanders, which seems to be his preferred destination. The 49ers get nothing in return for him leaving. Had they traded him before they extended him, they could have gotten a high second-round pick. Now, they have to find a longterm replacement for him, because Mike Evans and Keenan Allen are older.