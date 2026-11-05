49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Details De'Zhaun Stribling's Potential Return

Last week, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is not expected to return to the team until December. On Wednesday, Shanahan gave another update, describing how the team plans to ramp him up.

Kyle Shanahan Details Return Timeline for San Francisco 49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling

“I'm just hoping he can return, first of all, which is the expectation,” said Shanahan on his current expectation for the second-round pick. “I mean, I'd be surprised if he didn't.”

The interesting note is that Shanahan said that it might take a week or two for Stribling to ramp up after he returns in December.

“As he gets closer to running and stuff, and we kind of have an idea of; usually, once he's a week away, I start asking how he's going to be in practice next week,” Shanahan said. “So, if it's kind of a buildup week or if he's in a spot where he's ready to go and we got to get him a couple days to get ready to play. So, I'm still probably over a month away from that.”

Stribling got hurt after the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Reports came out that he would miss ten weeks, starting around September 16. So, he should be looking to return to practice around November 25. The 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

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However, Shanahan noted that December was the expected timeline for him to return. They play the New York Giants in Week 13. If Stribling does not return to practice until after Week 12, there is a chance he would not be ready for Week 13, either.

San Francisco will probably open his practice window after Week 12, which would be December 1. He would have three weeks to return to the lineup after that date.

The 49ers would likely take it easy on the rookie and not rush him back to practice the first week that he returns. Shanahan noted that the idea is likely for him to build up for a week. So, if Stribling returned after Week 12, the 49ers might not see him until Week 14 or Week 15, with the earliest potential return timeline being Week 13.

Considering the 49ers play the Rams in Week 14, they might want to make sure he is healthy for that game and hold him out to ensure he can return for the division matchup.