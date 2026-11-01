John Lynch Sounds Off on His 10-Year Partnership With Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have had John Lynch as their general manager and Kyle Shanahan as their head coach for a decade.

Both arrived in 2017 and helped restore the organization, making it a championship contender and taking the City by the Bay to two Super Bowls, two NFC Championship Games, and, most recently, the Divisional Round last season.

Though the ultimate prize has eluded the 49ers so far, the overall commitment is to bring a sixth Lombardi back.

Reflecting on his partnership with Shanahan over the last 10 years, Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area: "They say time flies when you're having fun, and I think that. But it doesn't feel like 10 years. Crazy that we've spent a decade here. I'm very grateful for that.

"It's been a lot of fun, and when you play football, you become very close with people because you go through really good times, you go through real hard times, and you go through everything. There's a multitude of things.

"And the most important thing is that you do it together. And whether good or bad, that you stick together and you have each other's back. That's kind of the Forty-Niner way, and we certainly do. We've had each other's back from the start and really proud of that.

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watch their team work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have had a range of emotions and outcomes of getting to Super Bowls, the elation of that, the heartbreak of not winning those Super Bowls. But I think we both talk about those experiences—if you can stick together and if you are aligned, they only make you stronger. And I feel like that more than ever. We're extremely aligned.

"We're about the same thing, and how we're going to accomplish it, and how we're going to go about it, and that's really cool that after this much time, that we're as strong as ever."

Shanahan recently, rather secretly, inked a contract extension at the start of the season and is now the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. It's not known when that contract expires. Lynch, however, his contract expires after this season, so one can imagine he will have a new contract coming his way.

The next tangible goal for the duo is to win a Super Bowl. They've come close on multiple occasions, but with the 49ers off to a 6-1 start, this could finally be the year they finish the season by bringing a Super Bowl title back to San Francisco for the first time this century.