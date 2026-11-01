49ers GM John Lynch Highlights Brock Purdy’s Best Qualities

It wouldn't be unfair to suggest that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the best quarterback of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.

Out of all the quarterbacks who have started since 2017, Purdy is the best. Since 2022, he's taken the 49ers to the Super Bowl, the NFC Championship Game and the Divisional Round in four seasons.

In his career so far, Purdy has completed 1,065 of 1,564 pass attempts (68.1%) for 13,433 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, with 99 touchdowns, 41 interceptions and a 104.8 passer rating.

Stats and achievements aside, Lynch highlighted multiple qualities Purdy possesses that have helped establish him as one of the league's elite quarterbacks.

"You have to be able to retain and take in a ton of information," Lynch explained to NBC Sports Bay Area. "You watch us do all those motions—Brock's handling that. He's the orchestrator, and I don't think people understand how much information [that involves]. He's got an ability to do that.

"Kyle is demanding, and Brock can take that without taking it personally, and I think that's really important. That may be one of his greatest qualities as to why he thrives with Kyle.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And then, he's extremely talented. You see him, the way he goes and extends plays. He's done it in each and every game, aside from being able to stay in the pocket and progress.

"He's competitive. He always finds a way to get better," Lynch continued. "I think, this year, he kind of took it personally that people are saying he's a layer thrower. I'm seeing him come out with shoulder turn and driving the ball this year.

"I think that's what the great ones do. They identify things they want to work on, and they get it done. I could talk about Brock all day long, and I'm probably going too long, but he's easy to do that with."

The desire to keep improving and not letting criticism get to you is exactly what stands out. It's a small element of the exact culture Shanahan wants to embed in his team.

Purdy and Shanahan are a perfect match, and it cannot be emphasised enough how important it is for the two to remain together for as much of their careers as possible. If they can continue building on their existing partnership, a Super Bowl victory could certainly be on the cards.