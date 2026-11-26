One of the biggest developments in San Francisco 49ers land this week was the departure of Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers released him, and in what felt like no time at all, he found a new team. That team is the Washington Commanders, where he'll join their practice squad.

It's hardly a surprise. Aiyuk, whether alone or with his new agent, has made it clear for months that he wants to represent that organization. His wish has now come true.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Aiyuk's inevitable move east to Washington, D.C., head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a simple response with his thoughts.

"None. It was just a transactional thing and it's good for Washington. They got a good player," he stated.

The biggest takeaway from this response

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The obvious takeaway is that Shanahan has become increasingly indifferent to the situation. Whenever Aiyuk is brought up, he appears to show little to no reaction, suggesting that the situation no longer warrants much of his attention.

While it's difficult to know exactly what he thinks, it's reasonable to assume there is some frustration or disappointment over how Aiyuk has handled things, particularly given the impact on the team and the organization.

Ultimately, Shanahan has always been focused on the team's success, and to his credit, he did a good job of ignoring all the noise. At this point, he will likely be more than happy to move forward without Aiyuk.

To quit on the team in the way Aiyuk did is something so unconventional in the NFL, but Shanahan probably did the right thing by simply not releasing him until the last possible moment. Neither side was going to come forward to reconcile.

Brandon Aiyuk's Washington Commanders move was inevitable

Aiyuk joining his best mate, Jayden Daniels, in Washington felt like the inevitable conclusion, but what happens next will be the intriguing part.

He hasn't had a single reception since 2024, but everyone saw his impact before that injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. The world knows what a player he can be, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if he starts to perform now that he's landed exactly where he wants to be.

The 49ers shouldn't care what he does, and nor will they. Aiyuk was one of the rare players in their ranks who didn't seem dedicated to representing the city of San Francisco. His departure allows everyone to move forward.