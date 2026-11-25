After only a day as a free agent, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has found a new home.

Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders to their practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This was always bound to happen from the moment he cleared waivers on Tuesday.

He conducted himself on social media in the Summer as if he were already signed to them. Although there was a stretch when it seemed he would never join the Commanders.

Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels had gotten into a back-and-forth on social media, but they reportedly reconciled. The Commanders signing him proves that.

Otherwise, if there had still been a conflict, the Commanders would never have signed Aiyuk. Now, they are banking on the former All-Pro receiver to get up to speed and help their team make a playoff push.

Aside from the connection to Daniels, the Commanders needed a receiver. Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Stefon Diggs is their only viable receiver, with rookie Antonio Williams beginning to step it up. It made perfect sense for Aiyuk to join the Commanders.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's better that he signs with them than with the Los Angeles Rams or the Seattle Seahawks. I had thought Aiyuk might've considered them for a petty incentive since they are the 49ers' divisional rival.

In any case, Aiyuk lands on a team, despite a bunch of 49ers fans believing he was never going to get picked up. The reality is, Aiyuk burning his bridge with the 49ers isn't that serious.

Yes, it's immature, weird, and annoying, but that's all social media. He wasn't toxic in the locker room or anything. It doesn't significantly detract from a team's interest in him.

So, of course, a team was going to give him a chance, especially a wide receiver-needy one like the Commanders. It's the NFL. If anyone has intriguing talent despite their baggage, they will be on a team.

He just couldn't be on the 49ers anymore. He took shots at them throughout the Summer. There's no coming back from that. In the end, the 49ers handled the Aiyuk situation perfectly.

This two and a half year weirdness is finally over. Both sides seem to be in a good spot. Although the 49ers are in a dramatically better spot with Mike Evans.

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