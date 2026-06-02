49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Opens Up About Unorthodox Team-Building Tactic

In recent years, we've received glimpses of how Kyle Shanahan leads the San Francisco 49ers franchise.

These little anecdotes are always interesting to hear, considering Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the best play-callers in the league. Until recently, however, we haven't heard much about his management and leadership style.

Kyle Shanahan invites key veterans over to his house for dinner

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gestures from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who enters his tenth year with the 49ers, previously revealed that he and some of the veterans were invited to Shanahan's house for dinner.

“I did that last year for the first time, and I think I’ve told you guys about that, or other people have. That was 13 guys and it was all guys who had been here four years or longer," shared Shanahan to multiple reporters at OTAs.

"Just to tell them kind of the difference going into this offseason compared to the previous five. I tried to do the same thing, but when I looked up there and tried to pick those guys, there were too many of them now, there were too many guys who had kind of been a part of it.

"So, I just ended up inviting guys, most of the starters who had been here the last two years. It’s tough. I can’t invite 90 guys over to my house, and I don’t want to invite 50 guys over to my house right now, so I’ve got to have a spot to cut it off so it doesn’t get too much.

"We just talked about I wanted the guys to be in this offseason and just the group there that was starting, and doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to start this year, but we’re the group that kind of went through it together last year and just leading us this way.”

Although these names were unnamed, it can be guessed who was invited, as these are the veterans who helped set the standard for the younger players and rookies.

Shanahan trying this approach is always interesting to hear. It's a sign of trust that he invites him round his own home, and obviously these are veterans who will spend most, if not all, of their careers with him at the helm of the franchise.

An assumption can be made that over time, those relationships often translate into greater consistency on the field as players better understand not just the scheme but the standards he wants from this organization.

He should have won the Coach of the Year award last season.