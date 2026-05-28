John Lynch Cites Key Trait 49ers Need for Success This Season
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For the 2026 season to play out well for the San Francisco 49ers, they will need their health to improve from 2025. That's the most obvious trait they need.
However, let's say their health is completely flipped from last season. It doesn't guarantee the 49ers will have success in 2026. That's only the first step for them to attain it.
There is another key trait the 49ers will need for success this season. John Lynch cited that key trait alongside Kyle Shanahan while appearing on The Tom Tolbert Show.
What the key trait for the 49ers is
"I think it comes down to mindset," Lynch said. "That's why I was so proud of our team last year. We faced a lot of adversity. We faced a lot of injuries with a lot of different situations, and we kept fighting. I think that showed us something.
"If we can take that same mindset, have some good fortune, stay healthy, and just be undaunted. Whatever comes our way. Going to Australia, fine, we'll go there, and we'll win. We get injured, then alright, we've done that before. We move forward.
Lynch is spot on about the 49ers' mindset needing to be correct for 2026 to play out well for them. Their last two seasons are a perfect testament to that.
In 2024, the 49ers treated the regular season like the NBA does. They just wanted to sleepwalk through it, overlooking the importance of games until they got to the playoffs.
That doesn't work at all in the NFL. When that failed season ended, the 49ers entered the offseason emphasizing the mindset and vibes of their team. It needed to improve.
They had to go back to being humble and feeling that hunger again. Sure enough, when they took on that mindset, it made the vibes and energy in the building immaculate.
That played a part in the 49ers persevering through the injuries. Rather than giving up at the sight of several star players being injured, they kept at it as if nothing had happened.
However, following the playoff blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Trent Williams essentially shrugged at it, citing the 49ers weren't supposed to go that far.
It's a weak and concerning sentiment that will hopefully not carry over into the 2026 season. The 49ers should feel that hunger again and use that playoff loss as fuel for them to find success.
"It's just the mindset to keep going. We've got a good team. I really believe that, and I'm excited about this year. This year is gonna be fun."
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN