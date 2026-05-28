John Lynch Cites Key Trait 49ers Need for Success This Season

For the 2026 season to play out well for the San Francisco 49ers, they will need their health to improve from 2025. That's the most obvious trait they need.

However, let's say their health is completely flipped from last season. It doesn't guarantee the 49ers will have success in 2026. That's only the first step for them to attain it.

There is another key trait the 49ers will need for success this season. John Lynch cited that key trait alongside Kyle Shanahan while appearing on The Tom Tolbert Show.

What the key trait for the 49ers is

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The San Francisco 49ers huddle up after the break during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"I think it comes down to mindset," Lynch said. "That's why I was so proud of our team last year. We faced a lot of adversity. We faced a lot of injuries with a lot of different situations, and we kept fighting. I think that showed us something.

"If we can take that same mindset, have some good fortune, stay healthy, and just be undaunted. Whatever comes our way. Going to Australia, fine, we'll go there, and we'll win. We get injured, then alright, we've done that before. We move forward.

Lynch is spot on about the 49ers' mindset needing to be correct for 2026 to play out well for them. Their last two seasons are a perfect testament to that.

In 2024, the 49ers treated the regular season like the NBA does. They just wanted to sleepwalk through it, overlooking the importance of games until they got to the playoffs.

That doesn't work at all in the NFL. When that failed season ended, the 49ers entered the offseason emphasizing the mindset and vibes of their team. It needed to improve.

They had to go back to being humble and feeling that hunger again. Sure enough, when they took on that mindset, it made the vibes and energy in the building immaculate.

That played a part in the 49ers persevering through the injuries. Rather than giving up at the sight of several star players being injured, they kept at it as if nothing had happened.

However, following the playoff blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Trent Williams essentially shrugged at it, citing the 49ers weren't supposed to go that far.

It's a weak and concerning sentiment that will hopefully not carry over into the 2026 season. The 49ers should feel that hunger again and use that playoff loss as fuel for them to find success.

"It's just the mindset to keep going. We've got a good team. I really believe that, and I'm excited about this year. This year is gonna be fun."

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