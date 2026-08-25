49ers TE Jake Tonges Opens Up on Fight to Keep NFL Dream Alive

It's safe to say that San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges has taken an unorthodox path to get where he is today.

This offseason, the 49ers presented Tonges with financial and roster security, offering him a two-year, $8 million contract after a good 2025 season. As of today, it is by far the largest paycheque of his football career.

But it never came easy. Tonges signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and initially made the 53-man roster before later returning on the practice squad and eventually being waived.

His journey then took him to San Francisco, where he joined the 49ers' practice squad in September 2023. Tonges continued to stick around, signing a reserve/future contract with the team in February 2024 as he fought to establish a permanent place in the NFL.

Tonges' persistence eventually paid off. On April 17, 2025, he re-signed with the 49ers, giving him another opportunity to compete for a role. Last season changed the trajectory of his career, with George Kittle's absence in Week 1 opening the door for Tonges to make an immediate impact.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He took advantage, recording his first NFL reception on a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in Seattle. That moment proved to be a turning point, as Tonges went on to finish the season with 34 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Yet Tonges' path to becoming a contributor in San Francisco was anything but guaranteed.

When discussing just how important surviving that first year in the NFL was to his career, he told 49ers media: "I think from the start, I was just grateful for every opportunity and tried to put my best foot forward. Coming out, obviously that first year is, I think, the hardest year to stick around because you have so many undrafted guys come in.

"When I was in Chicago, we must have had 10 or 15 guys come in, and I think there were only two or three who made the team. Really, it’s about getting a lot of playing time in that first preseason and establishing yourself so you have film.

"If something happens, you get cut, you get released with an injury settlement, other teams have stuff to look at when they’re thinking about signing you.

"I think making it through that first year is the most important part."

Now, Tonges should be in line for an increased role this season. It's a deserved opportunity as he was ranked as one of the league's most productive tight ends.