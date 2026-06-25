Why Expectations Should Be Higher for 49ers TE Jake Tonges This Season

When everything seemed to go wrong for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 regarding injuries, undrafted tight end Jake Tonges was promoted from the practice squad and made himself a headliner in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. He sealed the win with a game-winning catch from Brock Purdy.

That was his first-ever successful reception in the league. Many were unsure just how the events had unfolded. But he showed all year that he was one of the bright spots on offense when injuries impacted nearly all of the key starters.

Tonges went on to carve out an important depth role in the offense, finishing the season with 34 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

He stepped up whenever his number was called, providing both Purdy and Mac Jones with a reliable target. He emerged as one of the NFL's most surprising breakout stories and deservedly finished inside the top-10 in PFF's tight ends from this season.

49ers TE Jake Tonges has full backing for 2026 and 2027

NFL San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In free agency, right away, Tonges and the 49ers agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million, including $5.5 million guaranteed.

The money sees a large pay rise, and it's hard to argue that it isn't deserved. The length of the deal is two years, providing him with security but a chance to prove that last year wasn't a fluke.

The 49ers should use Tonges more this season. He proved to be one of the few offensive weapons on the roster who had a durable 2025 campaign, which counts for a lot considering how much the 49ers have struggled with injuries in recent years.

There should be higher expectations for him to remain healthy. Considering Luke Farrell isn't quite at his level, Tonges should see more targets, especially after proving himself to be a relatively reliable blocker as well.

George Kittle remains adamant he will be back for Week 1. But even still, he will be rusty and it will naturally take a few weeks to get into the swing of things when the season gets underway. That should create opportunities for Tonges to carve out an even bigger role early in the year.

Therefore, expectations should be raised for what to expect from Tonges in 2026. Even if he simply replicates his 2025 production, the 49ers would still be getting tremendous value and a great depth piece.

With the future at tight end becoming increasingly important to consider as Kittle ages, Tonges has given the team reason to believe he can be part of the long-term picture. It's important to keep building.