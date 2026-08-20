Why the 49ers are Suddenly Optimistic About Tight End Luke Farrell
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The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of established stars at most positions, but their depth at certain spots on both sides of the ball is lacking.
Some players will inevitably make the 53-man roster despite a noticeable drop-off in quality from the starters ahead of them.
That said, both 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and tight end George Kittle have been impressed by this player in training camp.
Luke Farrell is having an 'absolutely stellar' training camp
Luke Farrell is one name in the 49ers' tight end room who endured a difficult debut season in San Francisco last year.
So much so that his impact in the receiving game was overshadowed by Jake Tonges, a player who entered the season without a single career reception and had previously been hanging around on the practice squad.
However, Kittle and Shanahan have been impressed by Farrell’s offseason, providing some reason for optimism after the 49ers paid a hefty price to bring him in last year.
"I think Luke's just having an absolutely stellar camp. I think he looks like a completely different player," Kittle told reporters at training camp.
"His confidence in the offense is fantastic and he's just out there making plays every single day. You know, he's running better.
"That's what anybody that was like hard on Luke last year. I'm just like, name one one skilled player who's come into our offense in year one and played at a high level.
"Everybody struggles in their first year because it's such a complex offense and what we require you to do as a tight end is everything.
"And so I think he has the offense more under his belt. He has a better understanding of it. Gives him confidence to play fast and not think. And I think Luke's going to have a fantastic season this year."
Then after the training camp session with the Los Angeles Chargers, Shanahan added: “I would totally agree [with Kittle's assessment]. I think he’s definitely a lot more confident just knowing what he’s doing.
"I think when you go through a whole year, you know how to prepare for it, to me, a different way.
"I think he came in in OTAs prepared at a different level, and it’s carried right over to training camp, and I think he’s having a hell of a camp.”
Farrell has a big year ahead of him because the 49ers are lacking at tight end if Kittle reinjures himself after suffering an Achilles injury back in January.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal