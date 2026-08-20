Why the 49ers are Suddenly Optimistic About Tight End Luke Farrell

The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of established stars at most positions, but their depth at certain spots on both sides of the ball is lacking.

Some players will inevitably make the 53-man roster despite a noticeable drop-off in quality from the starters ahead of them.

That said, both 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and tight end George Kittle have been impressed by this player in training camp.

Luke Farrell is having an 'absolutely stellar' training camp

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Farrell is one name in the 49ers' tight end room who endured a difficult debut season in San Francisco last year.

So much so that his impact in the receiving game was overshadowed by Jake Tonges, a player who entered the season without a single career reception and had previously been hanging around on the practice squad.

However, Kittle and Shanahan have been impressed by Farrell’s offseason, providing some reason for optimism after the 49ers paid a hefty price to bring him in last year.

"I think Luke's just having an absolutely stellar camp. I think he looks like a completely different player," Kittle told reporters at training camp.

"His confidence in the offense is fantastic and he's just out there making plays every single day. You know, he's running better.

"That's what anybody that was like hard on Luke last year. I'm just like, name one one skilled player who's come into our offense in year one and played at a high level.

"Everybody struggles in their first year because it's such a complex offense and what we require you to do as a tight end is everything.

"And so I think he has the offense more under his belt. He has a better understanding of it. Gives him confidence to play fast and not think. And I think Luke's going to have a fantastic season this year."

Then after the training camp session with the Los Angeles Chargers, Shanahan added: “I would totally agree [with Kittle's assessment]. I think he’s definitely a lot more confident just knowing what he’s doing.

"I think when you go through a whole year, you know how to prepare for it, to me, a different way.

"I think he came in in OTAs prepared at a different level, and it’s carried right over to training camp, and I think he’s having a hell of a camp.”

Farrell has a big year ahead of him because the 49ers are lacking at tight end if Kittle reinjures himself after suffering an Achilles injury back in January.