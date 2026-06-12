49ers Lightning Round: Brandon Aiyuk, Alex Highsmith, and X-Factors

No camp until late July, but plenty of dust and drama in the air. It’s the 49ers. Let’s get to it.

What’s at the heart of the Brandon Aiyuk mess?

For both sides, money was the tool to get what they wanted. Kyle Shanahan presumed it would buy compliance. Brandon Aiyuk thought it would open acceptance. Each expected money would change the other. Both were wrong.

So now what?

Aiyuk needs to align his tactics with his goals. Instagram is his arena of choice, but it has no impact. He needs to report, or this can go on indefinitely. If he reports and the team fails his physical, Aiyuk would still be due a roster bonus in September. So the Niners cut him before the bonus is due.

Could the Niners not pay the bonus and keep him in limbo?

Yes. At this point, the Niners can say voiding the guaranteed money was an appropriate punishment. However, if they have no intention of playing or paying Aiyuk, can they prevent him from leaving and block his career? That’s an entirely new debate. In my view, the league would likely weigh in and force the 49ers to cut him.

Should the Niners trade for Alex Highsmith?

Absolutely. The Steelers' edge is what the Niners lack and need, a two-way player on the defensive line. A top-five edge against the run and a proven pass rusher. As of now, the edge opposite Nick Bosa is either a pass rusher or a run stuffer, but not both, making them vulnerable on 3rd downs that can be run or pass. Highsmith solves that.

What would the Niners have to give up?

Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan talks a tough game. He says Highsmith is not available and even if he was, it’ll take a 2nd rounder next year. Khan and Steeler fans talked that way prior to a potential Aiyuk trade, but the Steelers caved on giving up the 20th overall pick. Given that, I think a 3rd works. Khan will want another pick, but he won’t get that in this draft. Maybe the Niners add a backup edge.

How much would he cost?

Highsmith counts $20 million against the cap and makes $13-15 million per for the next two years. I’d expect if the Niners acquire him, they’d pay Highsmith a bonus and restructure his deal for a lower 2026 cap hit, as they did with Osa Odighizuwa.

Who are the 49ers' X-factors this year?

On offense, George Kittle. He expects to be ready for the opener, but a round-trip flight down under won’t do him any favors. If Kittle goes down to re-injury, the run game loses an essential blocker, Brock Purdy loses his favorite target, and the offense takes a step back.

On defense, Mykel Williams. If he can come back and make a jump as a pass rusher that transforms the defensive line and makes it far more dynamic and deeper. That said, a jump is easier to make with a healthy off-season, and Williams is still recovering. I can still see him making a jump late this season, provided he stays healthy.

Which elements of the 49ers' execution are flying under the radar?

Red zone and short yardage

Mike Evans reportedly tore it up in OTAs. He leads all active receivers in red zone targets and touchdowns. Adding Evans to Kittle and Christian McCaffrey will make the 49ers arguably the best red zone offense in the league.

In addition to the red zone, having so many targets that excel in limited space will give the Niners an edge on two-point conversions and a needed weapon on 4th down. Young running backs Kaelon Black and Jordan James can also be effective in short yardage.

Running right

With a healthy Dominic Puni and an improving Colton McKivitz, the Niners should have more balance in their run game this year. In the past, this has been a left-handed running team.

Special teams coverage

This rookie class is loaded on special teams. Jaden Dugger and Ephesians Prysock both have years of special teams snaps; top pick DeZhaun Stribling will get a look at gunner. Most of the rookies and UDFAs can help the coverage take a step up.

UDFA punter Jack Bauwmeester will get an opportunity to win the job, the national co-leader in punts inside the 20, and an Aussie that can help recruit Melbourne fans.