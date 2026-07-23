What Should Worry the 49ers the Most on Offense
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There are many aspects to the San Francisco 49ers’ offense to be excited about.
One of them is seeing how Mike Evans will look. Another is to see how much better Brock Purdy can be with an improved array of weapons and another year under his belt.
With that said, there is one aspect that is the complete opposite of that. You may think it’s the mystery at starting left guard, but there is another that should worry the 49ers the most.
The 49ers’ biggest worry on offense
It’s Christian McCaffrey’s health. He’s bound to miss multiple games this season after he miraculously started every game for the 49ers last season. I still can’t believe it nearly a year later.
In a year where the 49ers lost a ton of players, it was McCaffrey of all people who remained unscathed. That luck is sure to run out this year, especially after the insane workload he had in 2025.
Throughout McCaffrey’s career, whenever he’s been a workhorse like last season, he struggles to stay fit the following season. And at 30 years old, it should be expected that he misses games.
Even if the 49ers do limit him, which I'm inclined to believe this year, history is against McCaffrey. He's more likely to miss several games this year than to go another season without missing any.
When he does, it will be a significant problem for the 49ers. It goes without saying that McCaffrey is an integral piece of the 49ers’ offense. And while they did add Mike Evans to help, McCaffrey is still vital.
He’s far and beyond their best runner. His absence will be felt when the 49ers have to rely on Jordan James and rookie Kaelon Black. They won’t come close to shrinking the hole left by McCaffrey.
But let’s say they can do it. That they do end up running the ball well and keeping the ground game afloat. They won’t pose anywhere near the same threat as McCaffrey.
His elite ability to be a receiver out of the backfield has ripple effects on the 49ers’ offense. Whether he gets the ball or not, he demands attention from defenders. Always.
Without him, no one will dare fear a receiving threat. James and Black won’t be capable of that. Not a chance. On the ground? Sure. Jordan Mason did it in 2024, even if I’m not confident these two can.
But as pass-catching running backs? Threatening ones? I don’t see it. McCaffrey’s health is crucial to the success of the offense and to keep it from being limited. The 49ers won’t go too far without him.
If he somehow doesn’t miss games, it would be one of the most shocking occurrences for the 49ers this year. McCaffrey and the 49ers will not have that mindset. They’ll surely be locked in to believing he can stay upright all year.
Still, it’s their biggest worry on offense. And it’s one that I feel isn’t being questioned enough. Maybe it’s because it’s a foregone conclusion he’ll miss games?
Whatever the case may be, the 49ers better hope any games that McCaffrey misses are short or that his backups can hold the fort effectively.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN