What Should Worry the 49ers the Most on Offense

There are many aspects to the San Francisco 49ers’ offense to be excited about.

One of them is seeing how Mike Evans will look. Another is to see how much better Brock Purdy can be with an improved array of weapons and another year under his belt.

With that said, there is one aspect that is the complete opposite of that. You may think it’s the mystery at starting left guard, but there is another that should worry the 49ers the most.

The 49ers’ biggest worry on offense

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s Christian McCaffrey’s health. He’s bound to miss multiple games this season after he miraculously started every game for the 49ers last season. I still can’t believe it nearly a year later.

In a year where the 49ers lost a ton of players, it was McCaffrey of all people who remained unscathed. That luck is sure to run out this year, especially after the insane workload he had in 2025.

Throughout McCaffrey’s career, whenever he’s been a workhorse like last season, he struggles to stay fit the following season. And at 30 years old, it should be expected that he misses games.

Even if the 49ers do limit him, which I'm inclined to believe this year, history is against McCaffrey. He's more likely to miss several games this year than to go another season without missing any.

When he does, it will be a significant problem for the 49ers. It goes without saying that McCaffrey is an integral piece of the 49ers’ offense. And while they did add Mike Evans to help, McCaffrey is still vital.

He’s far and beyond their best runner. His absence will be felt when the 49ers have to rely on Jordan James and rookie Kaelon Black. They won’t come close to shrinking the hole left by McCaffrey.

But let’s say they can do it. That they do end up running the ball well and keeping the ground game afloat. They won’t pose anywhere near the same threat as McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey (23) stiff arms past Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55)at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His elite ability to be a receiver out of the backfield has ripple effects on the 49ers’ offense. Whether he gets the ball or not, he demands attention from defenders. Always.

Without him, no one will dare fear a receiving threat. James and Black won’t be capable of that. Not a chance. On the ground? Sure. Jordan Mason did it in 2024, even if I’m not confident these two can.

But as pass-catching running backs? Threatening ones? I don’t see it. McCaffrey’s health is crucial to the success of the offense and to keep it from being limited. The 49ers won’t go too far without him.

If he somehow doesn’t miss games, it would be one of the most shocking occurrences for the 49ers this year. McCaffrey and the 49ers will not have that mindset. They’ll surely be locked in to believing he can stay upright all year.

Still, it’s their biggest worry on offense. And it’s one that I feel isn’t being questioned enough. Maybe it’s because it’s a foregone conclusion he’ll miss games?

Whatever the case may be, the 49ers better hope any games that McCaffrey misses are short or that his backups can hold the fort effectively.

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