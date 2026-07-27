Why the 49ers Will Be Fine Without Kyle Shanahan at Training Camp

Kyle Shanahan is expected to be missing in action during 49ers' training camp as he recovers from a car accident he was involved in recently.

The accident broke several of Shanahan's bones, but those aren't the injuries that will limit him at camp. It's the severe concussion he suffered, so until that subsides, he will be limited or missing.

Being without a head coach, especially one of Shanahan's caliber, would likely derail a bunch of teams. However, the 49ers will be fine without Shanahan at training camp.

Why the 49ers will be fine

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (center right) talk before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A factor that is used against the 49ers as to why they won't be successful in 2026 is the older players they have. Well, now it is being used to their advantage with Shanahan gone.

This is where having numerous veterans on the roster pays off. The veterans will be there to keep the 49ers afloat and to help steer the ship.

It isn't going to fall on offensive line coach Chris Foerster. While he'll have a role in keeping camp running smoothly, it's the veterans who will keep it structured and running.

Suddenly, it looks like a phenomenal thing to have countless older and experienced players on the roster. It is for a time like this, as unpredictable and unfortunate as it is.

Trent Williams will have to step up. Christian McCaffrey will have to step up. Even George Kittle, who isn't participating yet, can help keep everything in order.

Williams has also alluded to the 49ers having a bunch of veterans, which will help keep training camp rolling. Besides, it's not like Shanahan is fully out of the picture.

He's still making appearances, and I'm sure he's also giving his perspective. I don't think there's much to be concerned about with the 49ers in training camp after Shanahan's accident.

However, there is one worry with it, and that's if Shanahan's absence remains close to Week 1 of the regular season. That is where being without Shanahan will no longer be fine.

He's the one who spearheads the game plan and calls the plays. Without him, the 49ers would turn to Klay Kubiak to run it. Thankfully, Shanahan has been getting him prepared in the last two seasons.

Still, it will hurt the 49ers. They won't beat the Los Angeles Rams in Australia without him. For now, it's nothing to be panicking over unless it lasts for over a month.

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