49ers LT Trent Williams' Latest Performance Shouldn't Be Taken for Granted

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams continues to prove that age is just a number.

At 38, he's still one of the best tackles in the league, but there's even more reason to suggest he's at the top of that list so far this season.

Williams has remained all business since signing a two-year extension this offseason, and that approach has translated to the field, helping the 49ers get off to a 5-0 start through the first five games.

As a unit, the offensive line was incredible through the first four games. Brock Purdy hadn't been sacked, yet he came through and produced incredible performances worthy of an MVP award.

Williams, of course, was one of the bright spots. But in Week 5, against the reigning Super Bowl champions on their home turf, he elevated his game to even greater heights.

He was dominant in pass protection, recording 34 pass-blocking opportunities without allowing a single pressure, sack, or quarterback hit. His practically flawless performance earned him a 100.0 pass-block efficiency rating.

He's at the stage in his career where every dominant performance should serve as a reminder to appreciate what the 49ers have while they still can.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is producing the goods at an elite level - something that's unprecedented for his age. He will not be around forever, so these performances against arguably superior opposition need to be savoured.

Like much of this roster, Mike Evans aside, the only thing missing from Williams' résumé is a Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers are off to a perfect 5-0 start, with Williams playing a significant role in this stretch. If this core is going to win a championship together, this could be its best, and perhaps final, opportunity to get over the line.

Undoubtedly, a place in the Hall of Fame awaits Williams, but winning a Super Bowl would add another remarkable accolade to his legacy. It is the biggest metric of success in this league for a reason. Given his journey and everything he has accomplished, a championship would make an already incredible story that much more special.

It's almost one and a half years more with Williams before he likely retires. So it's important to keep him as healthy as possible, as he will always produce excellent performances.

What the 49ers need is some luck on the injury front, but so far, going 5-0 and 3-0 in the division is about as perfect a start as they could have hoped for in their Super Bowl quest.