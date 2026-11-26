There’s a lot for the San Francisco 49ers to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

For starters, I’m sure they’re extremely happy they don’t have to play on the feasting holiday. They get to enjoy their evening as every normal person does. I’m sure they’re giving thanks for that.

But the very next thing they should be thankful for is star receiver Mike Evans. He deserves the 49ers’ biggest thanks on Thanksgiving. He’s been everything as advertised and more.

Evans is the reason the 49ers managed to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. He went ballistic in that game, tallying seven catches for 113 yards and one touchdown. All three stats are season highs for him.

Without Evans, the 49ers most likely lose. In his first press conference, Evans said he was the missing piece to their offense. He was right. Look at how they were able to get over the hump against Seattle.

The same can be said for this past week in Mexico City as well. The 49ers always struck out against the Minnesota Vikings because defensive coordinator Brian Flores had an impeccable scheme.

Turns out, all the 49ers needed was Evans to finally crack the code. Of course, the game plan implemented by Kyle Shanahan was amazing, and Brock Purdy was incredible as well. They’re all a perfect match.

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) runs against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just imagine if Evans chose money as his priority in free agency. He never would’ve joined the 49ers. They didn’t have the means to sign him to a lucrative deal. He would’ve gone elsewhere had that been the case.

He prioritized winning, which led him to Santa Clara. Plus, if he didn’t believe the 49ers were the team that gave him the best chance of winning another Super Bowl, he would’ve gone to the Buffalo Bills, who made him an offer.

Evans would’ve gotten a better quarterback, but he wouldn’t have gotten a better team. Besides, Evans knew Purdy was already a good quarterback. If he teamed up with Purdy, he’d only improve him.

Sure enough, that’s been the case this season. Purdy has a 150.2 passer rating, five touchdown passes, and 0 interceptions when targeting Evans, the highest passer rating by any quarterback-receiver duo in a season in the last five seasons, per Next Gen Stats.

Thanks to Evans, Purdy is in the running for MVP again. He’s also the reason the 49ers can win the Super Bowl, which I believe they will if he stays healthy. What an addition he’s been.

No one else on the 49ers deserves a bigger thanks on Thanksgiving than Evans.

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