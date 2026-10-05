49ers LT Trent Williams Sounds Off on O-Line's Impressive Start to 2026
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It’s clear to see that the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line is a position group that has improved greatly.
It would be fair to say it's the most improved position group on the entire roster. Aside from Connor Colby winning the left guard position in training camp, the rest of the unit remains the same.
So, what happened for the 49ers to go from having one of the NFL’s most mediocre offensive lines to one of its best? Trent Williams explains how the unit's self-belief has played a role in improving their game.
"I think everybody in the locker room goes through those times where you've got to be a little bit, I guess, for lack of a better word, crazy, in a sense to where you've got to believe that you're the best," shared Williams with the media after the 49ers' Week 4 victory against the Broncos.
"You've got to believe you have the best o-line. You've got to believe you have the best defensive line whether that's true or not. It's the belief and the confidence that allows you to play like you can be that.
"I've always thought we had the talent to be one of the best o-lines in the league. I always say I thought Colton [McKivitz] and myself were probably the best pair of Tackles in the league. With the way Dom [Puni] has been playing, obviously Jake [Brendel] has always been real solid for us, the heart and soul of our o-line.
"Connor [Colby] taking that big step, that's probably when you reference the question. I understand it's left guard, but we always had faith in him. He has the attributes to be really successful. We've seen that his rookie year and now he's putting on film."
The most striking stat from the Week 4 victory is that the unit has yet to allow Brock Purdy to be sacked this season. The last time this happened was in 2005, when Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts finished the season with a 14-2 record.
The 49ers looked vastly better as the Broncos presented a step up purely because of their strong defense. Another big step follows in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks - the very team that defeated San Francisco twice last season.
Self-belief definitely helps, but coaching surely has played a key role too. The coaching staff deserve credit for this massive improvement. Long may it continue.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal