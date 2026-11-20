The Mexico City showdown with the Minnesota Vikings is a critical one for the San Francisco 49ers with playoff seeding on the line.

It won't be easy beating the Vikings, but it can be if three key 49ers are at their best. That said, here are the three 49ers players who will be crucial to beating the Vikings on Sunday night.

Connor Colby

Minnesota's defensive front is scary, especially because defensive coordinator Brian Flores calls blitzes to assist them. The physicality and overwhelming numbers have been an issue for every offensive line they've faced this year.

The 49ers' offensive line will be key in this matchup, but Connor Colby needs to be the one who steps up. He's by far the weakest link on the offensive line. Colby has the fourth-highest pressure rate allowed (12.5%) among left guards.

He can easily get overwhelmed and confused should Flores unleash a flurry of blitzes to his side. The 49ers should expect that and provide support, but they can't do it for the entire game. Colby will need to hold his own at some points.

If he can't and struggles throughout the game, it will be extremely difficult for the 49ers to find a rhythm on offense. And if Colby struggles, it might be indicative of the rest of the offensive line's performance.

Brock Purdy

It's time for Brock Purdy to get some payback against the Vikings. He's 0-2 in his career against them, which is thanks to Flores. Purdy has more giveaways (4) than touchdowns (2) in those two games.

Defeating the Vikings will only be possible if he continues his high level of play. He will need to be sharp when Flores inevitably dials up a million blitzes. Thankfully, Purdy is sharp against the blitz.

He leads the NFL with 12.1 yards per attempt when blitzed this season, the first qualified quarterback since at least 2016 with more than 11 yards per attempt against the blitz.

His 12 touchdowns against the blitz are the most in the league, per Next Gen Stats. If Purdy can continue to play well against the blitz, he will have neutralized a major strength of the Vikings' defense.

Nick Bosa

No other 49ers player leading up to this game has been talked about more than Nick Bosa. He's yet to collect a sack this year and isn't making a significant impact that a player of his elite caliber should be.

Bosa has generated pressure on 12.5% of pass rushes this season, the lowest mark of his career, and has gone five games without a sack, his longest career drought.

If he can quiet all of that talk with a big-time performance against the Vikings. All eyes are on the 49ers' offense against the Vikings' defense, but Bosa and the 49ers' defense can steal the show and be the driving force in winning the game.

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