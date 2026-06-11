49ers Most Fascinating Training Camp Battle Isn't What You Think
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The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver room may not have significant one-on-one battles, but the roster battles up and down the depth chart make it worth watching this offseason. That is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged this as the most interesting competition to follow in training camp.
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart is wide open entering training camp in 2026
The team has Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall at the top. However, even with those two, there are injury questions as neither were fully healthy last year. Still, things get heated at the third wide receiver spot.
Right now, Christian Kirk appears to have a hold of the job. Still, he is a free agent addition, and he failed to hit 400 yards last year. He might just be a placeholder. The most likely candidate to take his job is De’Zhaun Stribling. Stribling went 33rd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, so the team obviously has high expectations for him.
Watching Stribling try to pass up Kirk will be one of the most compelling angles of 49ers training camp.
However, the depth beyond that is just as interesting. If Kirk loses the slot job, he could get pushed off of the roster.
Jacob Cowing is expected to win the punt return job as long as he is healthy. His health, whether he can be a strong return threat, and then whether he can provide anything as a wide receiver will have a big say in what happens in the room this summer. If they just view Cowing as a return threat, they need six receivers, but if they think he can get on the field, he might end up allowing them to keep just five.
Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson will be competing with Kirk for the fifth spot if he loses the third job to Stribling and Cowing shows he can be a contributor. Watkins will be hard to cut as a second-year player, and Robinson has more money invested in him than Kirk.
Between Stribling, Watkins, Robinson, Kirk, and Cowing, you could see any order enfold by the end of training camp.
Even behind those three, the team has two interesting UDFAs. Will Pauling is going to push Cowing in the return lines, and Wesley Grimes is a bet on physical attributes in the receiver room. It will be a fun room to watch.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley