49ers Most Fascinating Training Camp Battle Isn't What You Think

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver room may not have significant one-on-one battles, but the roster battles up and down the depth chart make it worth watching this offseason. That is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged this as the most interesting competition to follow in training camp.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart is wide open entering training camp in 2026

The team has Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall at the top. However, even with those two, there are injury questions as neither were fully healthy last year. Still, things get heated at the third wide receiver spot.

Right now, Christian Kirk appears to have a hold of the job. Still, he is a free agent addition, and he failed to hit 400 yards last year. He might just be a placeholder. The most likely candidate to take his job is De’Zhaun Stribling. Stribling went 33rd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, so the team obviously has high expectations for him.

Watching Stribling try to pass up Kirk will be one of the most compelling angles of 49ers training camp.

However, the depth beyond that is just as interesting. If Kirk loses the slot job, he could get pushed off of the roster.

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Jacob Cowing is expected to win the punt return job as long as he is healthy. His health, whether he can be a strong return threat, and then whether he can provide anything as a wide receiver will have a big say in what happens in the room this summer. If they just view Cowing as a return threat, they need six receivers, but if they think he can get on the field, he might end up allowing them to keep just five.

Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson will be competing with Kirk for the fifth spot if he loses the third job to Stribling and Cowing shows he can be a contributor. Watkins will be hard to cut as a second-year player, and Robinson has more money invested in him than Kirk.

Between Stribling, Watkins, Robinson, Kirk, and Cowing, you could see any order enfold by the end of training camp.

Even behind those three, the team has two interesting UDFAs. Will Pauling is going to push Cowing in the return lines, and Wesley Grimes is a bet on physical attributes in the receiver room. It will be a fun room to watch.