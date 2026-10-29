How the 49ers Plan to Replace Jack Jones After Releasing Him

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Jack Jones as the corresponding move for the acquisition of DeForest Buckner. The move is a bit surprising considering Jones has played 93 snaps this season and played 22 snaps as recently as Week 7.

The team elected to keep depth instead of a player who was seeing the field, so one of the depth pieces is likely to step up. Who is going to get a chance now that Jones is gone?

San Francisco 49ers Have 3 Options to Replace Jack Jones

Nate Hobbs

The 49ers signed Hobbs after an injury-filled year with the Green Bay Packers ended with him getting released. The injuries have followed Hobbs to San Francisco, as he spent the first seven weeks on the IR. That team has not confirmed his status yet, but they have noted that he is close to returning. Before getting hurt last year, Hobbs was viewed as a potential starter.

So, the team can play him in dime situations to push Deommodore Lenoir into the slot.

Ephesians Prysock

The 49ers' fourth-round rookie has been eased into getting a chance. He was inactive to start his career, but has been getting looks on special teams since Week 5. After two weeks of special teams work, the 49ers got him on the field for the first time in Week 7.

Prysock only played two snaps. However, his progression in practice has led to more work. It appears as though the team is ready to give him a chance in NFL action now. Prysock had seven weeks to learn; now he gets the bye week to reset and get ready for a limited role. He would be a great option to replace Jones on the outside. Playing him in minimal dime scenarios is also a great way to dip his feet into the mix.

Ashtyn Davis

The 49ers mostly need a player for dime snaps, but if Upton Stout remains injured, the team will need a slot as well. Lenoir can move into the slot if they are high on Hobbs and Prysock. However, the backup in the slot has been Davis so far this year. The issue is that the 49ers have been electing to play Jones over Davis.

Hobbs has gotten healthy, and Prysock is a progressing rookie. Those two would have to be unready for Davis to have a big role out of the bye.