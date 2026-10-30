The Case for and Against the 49ers Going All-In on a Big Trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash for DeForest Buckner, but they still have two weeks to go until the trade deadline. They also did not spend much in terms of draft capital on the trade, and while they took a chunk of salary, they are not tied to him beyond this year. So, they could still make another big move in the coming weeks.

Reports are that while the team is going to explore more moves, they might be similar to Keion White last year, and not quite like Christian McCaffrey. There is an argument to be made for both sides.

San Francisco 49ers Might Not Need Another All-in Move at Trade Deadline

The 49ers' biggest need was defensive tackle. They were not getting Alfred Collins back this year, so they needed defensive tackle more than other positions. While they are injured at other spots, they are expected to get most of their players back.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are expected to be back by the bye week, and De’Zhaun Stribling will be back this season. Trading for a wide receiver would force one of them out of the picture or force the team to cut someone like Jordan Watkins.

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That would be to add a receiver like Brian Thomas Jr. or Jerry Jeudy, who are both having bad seasons. A trade for Garrett Wilson would likely cost something similar to Jeffery Simmons, which seems like a lot.

At edge rusher, Nick Bosa is expected to be back soon, and Mykel Williams is a former top-15 pick. If they added a big-name edge rusher, the development of rookie Romello Height would be stalled.

The same would be said at left guard or cornerback. If Connor Colby struggles or Nate Hobbs fails to replace Jack Jones, the team would turn to Carver Willis and Ephesians Prysock. They would delay their progress with any big additions.

Adding depth gives them a chance to protect themselves if they come along slowly while also giving their youth chances to take steps.

Obviously, an all-in move that pushes these two to the sides has its benefits as well. Playoff experience is underrated, and adding a veteran who is either hungry for a ring or knows how to win one could be what the team needs.

Will they go over the top, will they make a small move, or will they stand pat?