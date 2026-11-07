What 49ers DE Nick Bosa Needs to Show When He Returns on Sunday

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will have plenty of eyes on him upon his return.

And understandably so. After signing a then-record-breaking contract in 2023, hearing that Bosa has featured in just 19 of a possible 41 games since 2024 would naturally raise questions about the value of that investment.

He played all of 2023 (17 games) on the back of his 2022 Defensive Player of the Year campaign. He made 10.5 sacks, 53 combined tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

From 2024 onwards, across two and a half seasons, he's played 19 games, recorded 11 sacks and 76 combined tackles.

That's a staggering drop-off in availability.

49ers DE Nick Bosa is under threat

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at practice at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has to be said, but there must already be conversations from the 49ers' front office about his future in San Francisco.

When he's healthy, Bosa is a capable producer and though he has declined since his 2021 and 2022 seasons, where he recorded 15.5 and 18.5 sacks, respectively, his availability is the biggest concern.

Bosa has now played just five games since the start of the 2025 season, and his long-term future in San Francisco should be under threat.

At some point, the 49ers must consider whether to trade him or move on before his contract expires after the 2028 season. His talent is undeniable, but availability is becoming a significant concern, particularly given the financial investment involved.

If not, when he's back from the left calf injury he suffered before Week 3, at least he still has the opportunity to prove he can return to the level that made him one of the NFL's best pass rushers.

There are obstacles standing in his way. Staying healthy is one, while rediscovering the form that made him one of the league's best pass rushers is another. However, once he returns, the remainder of the season presents several games where he can overcome both challenges.

With his practice window now open, Bosa has at least taken the first step towards returning to action. However, there is a scenario in which the 49ers move forward without him in the coming years.

If there is no reduction in salary in a theoretical new deal, the salary-cap space freed up by his eventual departure, particularly if they move on when his contract expires, could provide significant flexibility to invest elsewhere.

With all eyes on him for the rest of the season, this is his time to shine.