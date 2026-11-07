These Players are Expected to Give the 49ers Major Boost Soon

The San Francisco 49ers needed the bye week more than most teams due to their injury issues. There are four names who returned to practice today in a limited fashion, which could signal a return this week and, at the very latest, next week.

San Francisco 49ers Get 4 Potential Contributors Back at Practice

Nick Bosa

Bosa is the biggest name that the 49ers could get back. He has been out since Week 2 with a calf injury. After missing the past five games, he is back to practice in a limited capacity. The team might want to ease him back, but his practice participation signals a Week 10 return at the latest. If the 49ers can get Bosa back and Mykel Williams can start to take a stride, the edge rusher room will look a lot better than the year prior. Bosa is listed as questionable for the game.

Demarcus Robinson

The 49ers had to place Robinson on the IR with an ankle injury. They have been very thin at receiver, but now they could get Robinson back, as they opened his 21-day practice window. This means at the very least, they expect him back in the next three weeks. This would be huge for a wide receiver room that is missing De’Zhaun Stribling and Deebo Samuel. Robinson is expected to return this week.

With a lot of the 49ers receivers out this week, getting Robinson in the mix is valuable.

Nate Hobbs

The Packers signed Hobbs last offseason, but after an injury-riddled season, the team released him. Now, he has hardly seen a practice field since signing with the 49ers. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. The 49ers cut Jack Jones last week. That could signal rookie Ephesians Prysock takes the dime snaps. Or, they could be optimistic about Hobbs stepping into the role this week.

Marques Sigle

Sigle started at safety for the 49ers the first four weeks but has been out due to an ankle injury. In the meantime, Malik Mustapha has played well. So, the team has not been in a rush to get him back. Still, he did return in a limited capacity. He will be back this week or next week. The big question is going to be whether Sigle steps in for Mustapha, or if the team benches Ji’Ayir Brown instead. That decision could come this week.