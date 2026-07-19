This 49ers Player was Snubbed from Bay Area Mount Rushmore

The "Mount Rushmore" debate has become a staple among sports analysts, with experts routinely picking the four most iconic figures tied to a team, city or sport.

But this particular Bay Area Mount Rushmore falls short because it leaves out an entire franchise. In ranking the four most influential Bay Area sports figures since 2000, Bleacher Report did not include a single San Francisco 49ers player.

Who was included?

Bleacher Report included Stephen Curry, Barry Bonds, Buster Posey and Draymond Green as the four most influential players on this ranking.

You can't argue with the selections of Curry, Bonds and Posey. All three delivered iconic moments and legacies that will forever be etched into Bay Area sports history.

And while Green is widely regarded as one of the most influential players in Golden State Warriors history, his spot should have gone to a 49ers player instead.

This 49ers player should be included - Patrick Willis

May 28, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) during organized team activities at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Willis deserves to be on this list. In just eight seasons, he recorded 950 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and eight interceptions across 112 games. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro.

The numbers and accolades speak for themselves. Although his career was cut short when he retired at just 30 years old, it wasn't because his level of play declined. Persistent foot injuries and chronic toe pain ultimately forced his decision.

But his greatness was obvious every time he stepped onto the field. Although Fred Warner could eventually surpass many of Willis' franchise records, that shouldn't diminish what he accomplished during his remarkable career.

Willis built a résumé that places him among the greatest linebackers in NFL history and was the bedrock of the 49ers' resurgence under Jim Harbaugh.

His omission from any Bay Area Mount Rushmore is hard to justify.

Honorable mentions for 49ers players

It's easy to point to the fact that the 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season, but that shouldn't overshadow the incredible talent the franchise has produced since 2000.

Frank Gore established himself as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, while current players George Kittle and Fred Warner continue to rewrite the franchise record books.

Championships matter, but individual greatness shouldn't be defined solely by rings. Few players have embodied excellence for the 49ers in the 21st century quite like Willis, Gore, Kittle and Warner.