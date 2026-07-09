Three 49ers Franchise Records Current Players Could Break This Year

Several San Francisco 49ers players have a chance to break franchise records this season.

Here are the three most achievable.

QB Brock Purdy: Most passing yards in a single season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time Brock Purdy played a full regular season as the 49ers' starting quarterback was in 2023, when he helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl in his first full season.

During that campaign, he also set the franchise record for single-season passing yards, throwing for 4,280 yards. He surpassed Jeff Garcia's previous record of 4,278 by just two yards.

There's every chance he could surpass that mark if he remains healthy throughout the season. He set the record in just 16 games in 2023, but if he stays healthy this year, he'll have the benefit of a full 17-game schedule to improve on his franchise-best total.

TE George Kittle - most touchdown by a tight end

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle's 2025 was marred by injuries, resulting in extended time away from the field, but he still showed flashes of his usual year-on-year brilliance whenever he was on the football field.

As he enters a decade of representing the City by the Bay, he has every chance of claiming a franchise record that could prove difficult to beat for years to come.

That record is the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in franchise history. Kittle currently has 52, just three behind Vernon Davis' record of 55, meaning he only needs four touchdowns to claim the outright record.

His recovery timeline from the Achilles tear he suffered in January remains unclear, but if he returns at some stage during the season, reaching four touchdowns to move into first place seems a very realistic target.

LB Fred Warner - All-time tackles leader

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred Warner is just one more excellent season away from building a résumé worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Like several of his teammates, 2025 wasn't the season he would have wanted after it was cut short after just six weeks, but this is the easiest franchise record to claim.

Warner enters the season needing just three more tackles to overtake Patrick Willis as the 49ers' all-time leading tackler. Willis finished his career with 950 tackles, while Warner sits on 948, meaning he should claim the record as early as Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

All of Willis' franchise records are slowly falling to Warner, which serves as a reminder of just how short Willis' career with the 49ers ultimately was. Warner is now matching or surpassing many of the benchmarks set by one of the greatest linebackers in franchise history.