Three 49ers Franchise Records Current Players Could Break This Year
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Several San Francisco 49ers players have a chance to break franchise records this season.
Here are the three most achievable.
QB Brock Purdy: Most passing yards in a single season
The last time Brock Purdy played a full regular season as the 49ers' starting quarterback was in 2023, when he helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl in his first full season.
During that campaign, he also set the franchise record for single-season passing yards, throwing for 4,280 yards. He surpassed Jeff Garcia's previous record of 4,278 by just two yards.
There's every chance he could surpass that mark if he remains healthy throughout the season. He set the record in just 16 games in 2023, but if he stays healthy this year, he'll have the benefit of a full 17-game schedule to improve on his franchise-best total.
TE George Kittle - most touchdown by a tight end
George Kittle's 2025 was marred by injuries, resulting in extended time away from the field, but he still showed flashes of his usual year-on-year brilliance whenever he was on the football field.
As he enters a decade of representing the City by the Bay, he has every chance of claiming a franchise record that could prove difficult to beat for years to come.
That record is the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in franchise history. Kittle currently has 52, just three behind Vernon Davis' record of 55, meaning he only needs four touchdowns to claim the outright record.
His recovery timeline from the Achilles tear he suffered in January remains unclear, but if he returns at some stage during the season, reaching four touchdowns to move into first place seems a very realistic target.
LB Fred Warner - All-time tackles leader
Fred Warner is just one more excellent season away from building a résumé worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Like several of his teammates, 2025 wasn't the season he would have wanted after it was cut short after just six weeks, but this is the easiest franchise record to claim.
Warner enters the season needing just three more tackles to overtake Patrick Willis as the 49ers' all-time leading tackler. Willis finished his career with 950 tackles, while Warner sits on 948, meaning he should claim the record as early as Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
All of Willis' franchise records are slowly falling to Warner, which serves as a reminder of just how short Willis' career with the 49ers ultimately was. Warner is now matching or surpassing many of the benchmarks set by one of the greatest linebackers in franchise history.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal