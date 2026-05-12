49ers Post-Draft Defensive Tackle Depth Chart: Are all Roles Defined?

With the NFL draft over, the team is focused on building out its winning depth chart through the upcoming practice sessions and training camp. This makes it a good time to review each depth chart and see where the team might be lacking in certain areas. What does the defensive tackle depth chart look like?

San Francisco 49ers post-draft defensive tackle depth chart

Alfred Collins

Collins is expected to start in Week 1 after being eased into the mix last year. The stats are never going to show for Collins because he is a space-eating nose tackle on most snaps, but he had a good rookie season.

Osa Odighizuwa

The 49ers traded for Odighizuwa this offseason. He is perfect for what they need to complement Collins. He is faster, undersized, and shoots gap, where Collins is bigger, slower, and frees up the space.

CJ West

West is more suited to be a backup to Collins than he is to be a backup to Odighizwua. The two second-year players have similar skill sets, and West looked fine as a run defender.

Gracen Halton

Last year, they added the run defenders, and this year they added the pass rushers. The 49ers added another undersized lineman who is built to win with speed. This is depth behind Odighizuwa.

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sebastian Valdez

Valdez was a rookie UDFA who made noise in the preseason last year. He stuck on the practice squad all year, and will enter the summer months right on the edge of the roster for another season.

Evan Anderson

Anderson is a 2024 UDFA who has stuck around the practice squad for a couple of years. However, Valdez might have passed him on the depth chart last year, and a couple of UDFAs have a chance to unseat him this season as well.

Bryson Eason

Eason is a rookie UDFA from Tennessee. The room is not the deepest, and he had some pre-draft hype, so he is one of the UDFA rookies with a better chance to make the roster compared to most. At the same time, he fell to UDFA status for a reason, and the 49ers have to think the practice squad is his likely path.

James Thompson Jr

The UDFA from Illinois was one of the higher-rated UDFAs that the 49ers brought in, but he plays a position that another highly sought-after UDFA. His best bet is to stick on the practice squad.