49ers Post-Draft Interior Offensive Line Depth Chart: One Job is Open

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have shifted from building their roster to turning the roster into their new team, it is a good time to review the depth chart and see where things stand. What does the 49ers' interior offensive line depth chart look like?

San Francisco 49ers Left Guard Depth Chart

Robert Jones

The big debate will be at left guard and who starts there. Jones has the most experience starting at guard in the NFL, and if it were not for an injury to him last year, he might be considered a surefire starter. He will get a legitimate chance.

Carver Willis

Willis was drafted in Round 4 and played tackle in college, but he has a lot of traits that stand out in quality NFL guards. It will be a transition for him that might take time, so it is hard to say that he can start day one.

Connor Colby

Colby started last year, but the team benched him for Spencer Burford, then signed Jones and drafted Willis. All of this is to say that they would not like for him to start.

San Francisco 49ers Right Guard Depth Chart

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dominick Puni

Puni recovered from injury and finished his season strong in 2025. Now the arrow should remain up as he gets ready for 2026.

Nick Zakelj

Zakelj could stick around because of his swing lineman versatility. However, if Puni did get injured, the odds are that Colby would slide over and likely be ahead of Zakelj as the actual backup here.

Zach Thomas

Thomas has bounced around the league and finished his season with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the 49ers in January.

San Francisco 49ers Center Depth Chart

Jake Brendel

Brendel has remained the unquestioned starter. The 49ers could upgrade, but there is also a much lower floor that they do not want to look into.

Brett Toth

Toth is another player who will push Zakelj off the roster. The value that Zakelj brought from having center versatility is being crossed out by Toth, who is better at center and has enough guard versatility.

Drake Nugent

Nugent was stuck on the practice squad last year. His biggest issue is that he is a center only, so the lack of versatility makes it hard to keep him on the active roster when Zakelj and Toth can swing to guard. Still, that likely means he will be able to stay unclaimed this year, too.