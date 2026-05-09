49ers Post-Draft Offensive Tackle Depth Chart: Stacking Up the Backups

With the San Francisco 49ers making all of their free agent and NFL draft moves, the team can focus on how the position rooms stack up entering offseason camps. What does the depth chart look like at tackle as they get ready to practice with the 2026 roster?

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle depth chart

Trent Williams

Williams was extended this offseason, so he is not only likely to be locked in as the starter this season, he will also be locked in at left tackle next season. That is why the team waited so long to look for his replacement in the NFL draft.

Colton McKivitz

The 49ers extended McKivitz last season, so he is locked into their starting lineup for the next couple of seasons. The 49ers have to feel good about having both tackle spots taken care of right now.

Vederian Lowe

The 49ers signed Lowe to be their swing tackle. He held the role for the New England Patriots and got plenty of experience before they drafted Will Campbell. While Lowe is a reason they took a tackle so high, he can get in and out of games with his level of experience, so in short stints, they can make it happen with Lowe.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Austen Pleasants

Pleasants was a surprise in training camp and the preseason and found himself sticking on the roster. The issue is that he had to start one of the 49ers' most important games, on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. It was a good experience for him, but the drop off from Williams to Pleasants might have cost the team home-field advantage. The 49ers added Lowe and drafted Enrique Cruz to ensure they have depth.

Enrique Cruz

The team took Cruz in the fifth round because of what he can be in the future, more than what he did at Kansas. So, it might take him some time, and he will have to earn a roster spot by beating out Plesants. The 49ers would like that to happen, but it is hard to say that he would come into training camp ahead of him on the depth chart.

Brandon Parker

Parker spent the majority of the 2025 season on the 49ers' practice squad and was even elevated late in the year when Trent Williams was injured. Still, the team worked on adding more depth, so the practice squad should be at its peak again.