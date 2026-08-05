49ers QB Brock Purdy Details How Kyle Shanahan Keeps Shaping His Game

The Brock Purdy era in San Francisco can officially begin now that he has signed the extension last season.

He's now the highest-paid player on the team, and with that comes the responsibility of leading the franchise for the years to come.

That shouldn't be a problem for Purdy, though. He's long set the standard inside the organization and possesses practically all the qualities the 49ers could want as the face of the franchise.

Now entering Year 5, Purdy has plenty of experience despite being just 26 years old. He's led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game, a Super Bowl appearance, and another trip to the playoffs last season, giving him the kind of postseason résumé few quarterbacks his age can match.

That experience has also allowed him to grow within Kyle Shanahan's system, though Purdy admits he still has plenty to learn from his head coach.

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It is weird because I still view Matt Ryan and him, and the [Matt] Schaub days with him as like—they were with each other for a long time," Purdy said in an interview with The San Francisco Standard.

"But after looking at the stats and the years that he spent with guys, it's like, 'Oh shoot, we are going on Year 5 and Year 4 as a starter.' It is a big deal.

"But the cool thing to me is I still feel like there's so much more ball I can learn from him. And the way he operates, the way he calls things, how he game plans in a week, and what he's looking at defenses, and how he sees plays come off the film, those are the things that I want to keep learning from him.

"And that excites me because I feel like there's so much more to learn and we've had so much success, but there's more out there—on both ends—and especially for me. I feel like I'm still a young player that has all this room to learn and grow and be better. So, more than anything, I'm excited for the future for both of us."

As long as Shanahan is around, Purdy will continue to learn and develop. Considering he's only 26 years old, it's fair to say he hasn't even entered his prime yet.

The beauty of football is that the pursuit of improvement never stops, and under Shanahan, Purdy has the best coach to keep pushing him toward his full potential.