Why the 49ers’ Offseason Decisions Will Define the Brock Purdy Era

The San Francisco 49ers showed during the 2025 season that they are a playoff-caliber team.

That's positive. But there's much more that needs to be done to become a Super Bowl contender. Look at how the Seattle Seahawks performed this year after winning their second Lombardi on the 49ers' home patch.

Now that the season is officially over, the 49ers must make a series of decisions that could ultimately define the Brock Purdy era in the City by the Bay.

Build an offensive line

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Firstly, the 49ers must build an excellent offensive line. This has been said over five hundred times already. But it has to be shared from the rooftops.

Purdy is the guy to take San Francisco to a Super Bowl win. He simply needs help. His credentials were proven before this season, but becoming the first 49ers quarterback to post back-to-back five-touchdown games while dealing with a turf toe injury is further evidence.

Trent Williams will be 38 when the 2026 season begins. He can’t be expected to play at an elite level forever, and at some point, his performance will inevitably decline, no matter how incredible his career has been.

The 49ers should draft high and/or be aggressive in free agency. Williams’ presence elevates everyone around him. You're learning from the best after all.

Offensive weapons are lacking

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

How the 49ers finished with a 13–5 record, including a playoff win, remains something of a mystery. The team battled hard all season and consistently played above its weight. But moving forward, the offense needs a serious rethink.

Brandon Aiyuk -- do we really need to say more at this point? George Kittle is expected to miss at least half the season and is nearing the end of his career. As for Ricky Pearsall, there’s real pressure on him to contribute immediately, despite the fact that he hasn’t yet proven his worth at the NFL level.

The 49ers have already had one player, Christian McCaffrey, suggest he wants to see Deebo Samuel back in the Bay.

But that’s exactly why the 49ers shouldn’t rely on older players. They need young, fast, hungry talent who can truly make a difference. Building this way will keep the window open, and it gives Brock Purdy a real shot at breaking his own franchise passing-yard record in a season.

The past is the past for a reason — it’s time to move on and focus on what matters most: building around the best quarterback the organization has had since Steve Young.

Read More