Why the 49ers’ Offseason Decisions Will Define the Brock Purdy Era
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers showed during the 2025 season that they are a playoff-caliber team.
That's positive. But there's much more that needs to be done to become a Super Bowl contender. Look at how the Seattle Seahawks performed this year after winning their second Lombardi on the 49ers' home patch.
Now that the season is officially over, the 49ers must make a series of decisions that could ultimately define the Brock Purdy era in the City by the Bay.
Build an offensive line
Firstly, the 49ers must build an excellent offensive line. This has been said over five hundred times already. But it has to be shared from the rooftops.
Purdy is the guy to take San Francisco to a Super Bowl win. He simply needs help. His credentials were proven before this season, but becoming the first 49ers quarterback to post back-to-back five-touchdown games while dealing with a turf toe injury is further evidence.
Trent Williams will be 38 when the 2026 season begins. He can’t be expected to play at an elite level forever, and at some point, his performance will inevitably decline, no matter how incredible his career has been.
The 49ers should draft high and/or be aggressive in free agency. Williams’ presence elevates everyone around him. You're learning from the best after all.
Offensive weapons are lacking
How the 49ers finished with a 13–5 record, including a playoff win, remains something of a mystery. The team battled hard all season and consistently played above its weight. But moving forward, the offense needs a serious rethink.
Brandon Aiyuk -- do we really need to say more at this point? George Kittle is expected to miss at least half the season and is nearing the end of his career. As for Ricky Pearsall, there’s real pressure on him to contribute immediately, despite the fact that he hasn’t yet proven his worth at the NFL level.
The 49ers have already had one player, Christian McCaffrey, suggest he wants to see Deebo Samuel back in the Bay.
But that’s exactly why the 49ers shouldn’t rely on older players. They need young, fast, hungry talent who can truly make a difference. Building this way will keep the window open, and it gives Brock Purdy a real shot at breaking his own franchise passing-yard record in a season.
The past is the past for a reason — it’s time to move on and focus on what matters most: building around the best quarterback the organization has had since Steve Young.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal