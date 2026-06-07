Ex-49ers QB Shares Honest Take on Brock Purdy's Super Bowl Credentials
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Will the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback?
That's the question everyone is asking. Realistically, it's a possibility. Purdy has already proven he can lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, showing he's more than capable of making it to the biggest game. He also guided the franchise to the divisional round despite having to rely on players much lower on the depth chart.
However, the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2023 isn't the same one Purdy had last season. The same is true heading into 2026, as the 49ers look noticeably different, especially in the wide receiver room, which features several new additions.
Alex Smith backs Brock Purdy to bring back a Super Bowl to San Francisco
There's plenty of pressure on Purdy to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to San Francisco. The 49ers have come painfully close to ending their three-decade title drought.
However, former quarterback Alex Smith backs Purdy to do it. This is a shared opinion with Jeff Garcia, another quarterback who thinks he can win it.
“Yeah, I think he’s got a great chance. This is a guy that I think will always give you a chance to be in contention," said Smith on the Krueg Show.
"Look at last year, if that’s not an example— they had no business doing what they did last year. Given all the adversity and who they were playing against. Look at the division.
"I still think you can make an argument that Kyle Shanahan is Coach of the Year last year with the job he did. Look at the way Brock played.
"Again, he’s always going to give you a chance vs anybody. I still think Brock’s best days are ahead and I think he has the skill set to play high-level football for a long time.”
Smith makes a valid point about Purdy's age, but the 49ers are prioritizing extending their championship window for as long as possible with the current core before eventually having to overhaul their roster.
So, it's paramount that they do it in the next two seasons while Trent Williams is still around. If it doesn't, there will be more questions than answers surrounding whether the 49ers can actually get the job done in the short term.
With the current core still in place, the pressure is on to capitalize before the team's championship window begins to close.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal