Ex-49ers QB Shares Honest Take on Brock Purdy's Super Bowl Credentials

Will the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback?

That's the question everyone is asking. Realistically, it's a possibility. Purdy has already proven he can lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, showing he's more than capable of making it to the biggest game. He also guided the franchise to the divisional round despite having to rely on players much lower on the depth chart.

However, the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2023 isn't the same one Purdy had last season. The same is true heading into 2026, as the 49ers look noticeably different, especially in the wide receiver room, which features several new additions.

Alex Smith backs Brock Purdy to bring back a Super Bowl to San Francisco

Aug 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former quarterback Alex Smith (middle) stands on the pitch before a match between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles FC at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There's plenty of pressure on Purdy to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to San Francisco. The 49ers have come painfully close to ending their three-decade title drought.

However, former quarterback Alex Smith backs Purdy to do it. This is a shared opinion with Jeff Garcia, another quarterback who thinks he can win it.

“Yeah, I think he’s got a great chance. This is a guy that I think will always give you a chance to be in contention," said Smith on the Krueg Show.

"Look at last year, if that’s not an example— they had no business doing what they did last year. Given all the adversity and who they were playing against. Look at the division.

"I still think you can make an argument that Kyle Shanahan is Coach of the Year last year with the job he did. Look at the way Brock played.

"Again, he’s always going to give you a chance vs anybody. I still think Brock’s best days are ahead and I think he has the skill set to play high-level football for a long time.”

Smith makes a valid point about Purdy's age, but the 49ers are prioritizing extending their championship window for as long as possible with the current core before eventually having to overhaul their roster.

So, it's paramount that they do it in the next two seasons while Trent Williams is still around. If it doesn't, there will be more questions than answers surrounding whether the 49ers can actually get the job done in the short term.

With the current core still in place, the pressure is on to capitalize before the team's championship window begins to close.