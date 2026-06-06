49ers QB Brock Purdy's Biggest Obstacle in 2026 is on his Team

Brock Purdy typically does not get the national recognition that the stats he puts up suggest because he is considered to be in a strong position to succeed with minor obstacles in his way. So, it is interesting to see that it is not the players around him, but rather his backup, who is listed as his biggest obstacle entering the 2026 season, per Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report. Gagnon notes that the presence of the talented backup might be the most pressure Purdy has faced.

The San Francisco 49ers are putting pressure on Brock Purdy with Mac Jones

To be fair to Jones, he is not the one who is putting pressure on Purdy. Jones is doing his job, and he has said that his job in San Francisco is to be the backup. He is not pushing Purdy to start; he is helping Purdy, who is the starter.

Still, it is easy for the narrative to get out of control in the media, especially after we saw Jones play well in eight games when Purdy went down last year. The team went 5-3 with Jones, and the offense looked strong at times. They even beat the Los Angeles Rams on the road with Jones, the most impressive win of their season.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

So, when Purdy came back and was rusty, the hot seat dial was cranked up, and the media started discussing whether Jones was better. Purdy settled in and played well to end his season, but the 49ers could have traded Jones this offseason and did not.

Some will say that it is because they did not get a good enough offer, and Jones did not repair his reputation entirely. Some will say that it is because they want to make sure they have Jones just in case something happens.

Whether it be injury or Purdy struggling, the team could turn to a competent backup who knows the offense well. If either happens and Jones plays well, the noise around Purdy is going to get louder again. As the years go by, his contract will continue to get easier to manage or move around. Jones will be considered the cheaper pivot that could help keep the talent loaded in San Francisco.

If Purdy can handle the noise and play well, everything should be in place for him to have another big season. It is worth following this storyline, though.