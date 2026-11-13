Skip to main content
All 49ers

49ers DC Raheem Morris Details Challenge of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens

Raheem Morris better have a sharp game plan when dealing with these two fierce wide receivers.
Jose Sanchez|
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

San Francisco 49ers

It would be surprising to see the San Francisco 49ers face much of a challenge offensively against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. I’m sure Kyle Shanahan is chomping at the bit to unleash his incredible offense against them. It won’t be a challenge for them.

The real challenge for the 49ers will be on defense. Dallas boasts one of the best wide receiver duos in the league: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. On Thursday, Raheem Morris detailed the challenges of facing the lethal duo. 

Raheem Morris
Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“CeeDee [Lamb], when you start with him you’re talking about a guy that’s highly targeted, a bunch of receptions. He’s a volume player. He gets the ball a lot. They put the ball in his hand,” Morris said. “He’s like all those guys, JSNs, Nacua’s and all the guys in our division, where they target him a lot and he’s heavily targeted. 

“Then you’ve got that freak on the other side, [George] Pickens, sometimes on the same side. He’s got freak-like ability. He’s a great mover. He’s very versatile, can do a bunch of different things. He can shock you in all types of ways down the field, vertical or with catch and run. They’re a very, very difficult crew. Very excited about the matchup.”

Lamb is the second-leading receiver in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba is putting up better numbers than him. That shows how elite Lamb is performing this season.

The 49ers have done a fine job against him in the past. However, he’s on a different level this year, so he may be too tough to slow down. Keeping it silent will be nearly impossible.

George Pickens
Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) breaks the tackle of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) as he runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Especially because Pickens is on the other side. He hasn’t been as great as last season, but he’s still an issue. He’s liable to pop off in a game at any moment.

This makes the status of the 49ers’ starting cornerbacks critical. Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir (foot) have missed two practices this week.

If they can practice on Friday, they’ll likely play against the Cowboys. But they might be compromised, making it an even greater challenge facing Lamb and Pickens. 

The 49ers’ pass rush will be key to limiting the damage Lamb and Pickens can do. Green and Lenoir are the only capable corners to match up with Dallas’ lethal duo.

If neither can go, it’ll likely be a long day for rookie Ephesians Prysock, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones. What a terrible time for Green and Lenoir to be hurt.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) at @JS3sanchezz and on his YouTube channel to interact with him about the 49ers and more.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE SANCHEZ

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Share on XFollow JSanchezFN
Home/News