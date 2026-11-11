3 Pivotal 49ers Miss First Week 10 Practice vs. Cowboys

Surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers have only three players missing from their first practice of the week. Usually, several players are out.

While the number is low, the downside is that the three players who were held out of the first Week 10 practice against the Dallas Cowboys are pivotal starters.

The first is a usual suspect: Mike Evans. He'll continue to be missing with Achilles tendinitis. He's already missed the 49ers' last two games.

No one should be surprised by his absence. Achilles tendinitis requires ample time for rest and recovery. A few weeks off the field won't make a significant difference.

In fact, 49ers fans should expect him to be missing in action for the next several weeks. Expect him to miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The two new players who are out of practice are starting cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir (foot).

Both players suffered injuries in the Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Green's injury occurred on his brilliant end zone interception in the fourth quarter when he landed on his back.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what the severity of his injury is, but it's enough to keep him out of this week's first practice. The same goes for Lenoir.

It's only one practice, so there shouldn't be much concern yet. However, being without both starting cornerbacks is alarming.

The 49ers will be facing one of the best wide receiver duos in the league on Sunday: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. That's assuming Pickens plays.

He missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. In any case, the 49ers will be in a tough spot without Lenoir and/or Green.

That is what led them to re-sign Jack Jones. He's insurance in case either Lenoir or Green can't suit up against the Cowboys.

The 49ers will have their fingers crossed that it doesn't get to that point. Otherwise, they'll hope their defensive front can make Dak Prescott uncomfortable throughout the game.

That'll be their only way to combat missing two of their skilled starting cornerbacks. The key practice they will need to show up for is on Friday. If not, they will be out.

As for the 49ers who are limited at practice: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Siran Neal (knee, foot), Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), and C.J. West (knee).

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