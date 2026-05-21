49ers Recommended to Sign Former Rival All-Pro Linebacker

The San Francisco 49ers have done all they could to address the holes and strengthen the depth of their team in key areas as they enter OTAs.

However, there are still a couple of positions that could use another player, like linebacker. FOX Sports writer Ben Arthur has recommended that the 49ers sign former rival All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wanger.

The Seahawks would hate this

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"At 35 years old, Wagner is well past his prime. But he remains a very cerebral and effective player in the run game, coming off his 10th straight season with at least 130 tackles," wrote Arthur. "It’s why he makes sense as a top backup option for the 49ers, who have injury concerns at both inside linebacker positions — former All-Pro Fred Warner is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, and Dre Greenlaw has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons combined."

Arthuer also alluded to the 49ers having Wagner's former teammate, K.J. Wright, as the linebackers coach. The connection is there to entice him to sign.

However, I doubt Wagner is okay with being a backup. If he were, he'd be signed to a team by now. Wagner seems like the type who, if he can't be a starter anywhere, he'll hang up his cleats.

I'd imagine he's waiting for a team to see what they have, or don't have, at linebacker first before calling him up to be their starter. Maybe an injury takes place, too.

In any case, Wagner would be a solid backup for the 49ers. He'd likely play given Dre Greenlaw's injury history. But that isn't what makes signing Wagner interesting.

What makes it interesting and fun is that it trolls the Seahawks. Wagner will join Richard Sherman as another legend of the franchise to join their hated division rival, the 49ers.

And yes, Wagner has been a shell of himself. But to have the 49ers on his resume of teams that he's played for would be a stain on Seahawks fans. It was like that when Sherman signed with the 49ers.

Now, Sherman gets love from Seattle, but that took a little while after he retired. Wagner might still have the love from Seahawks fans, but it would be a funny little nudge from the 49ers to add him.

It won't happen, but I'd love for it to happen just for a light laugh.

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