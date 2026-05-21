All Eyes are on One 49ers Position Group in OTAs
In this story:
The secondary that we see the San Francisco 49ers throw out on day 1 of training camp might not be the secondary that we see in Week 1 of the NFL season. The group we see in Week 1 might differ greatly from what we see in the final weeks of the year. This is the 49ers' starting secondary, which will be a question worth following this year, per Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.
What will the San Francisco 49ers' secondary look like in 2026
This is such an interesting group because, on paper, the 49ers are invested in the starting unit. They extended Deommodore Lenoir, who had a strong season. Renardo Green was not as good in his second year as he was in his rookie year, but he is a former second-round pick with two years of starting work. Upton Stout is a day 3 pick who started as a rookie. All of them look like hits to a certain degree.
However, none of them were coached by Raheem Morris, who has brought in three new names since. Jack Jones has started for two different teams in two different systems over the past two years. He has 33 starts over that span, so the 49ers obviously are going to have him in the mix.
Nate Hobbs started in the slot for the Raiders for four years, but he only started in five games last year with the Green Bay Packers. Still, he has slot and outside versatility, and could start anywhere.
The 49ers also drafted Ephesians Prysock in round 4. The pick is likely more with eyes on the future, but they obviously are impressed with his physical traits, so if he can flash early on, they are going to get him on the field.
Green is the obvious first name on the chopping block after a disappointing second year. However, Hobbs being able to play the slot, along with Lenoir having past slot experience, makes you think that Morris might mix and match in the slot more often, which could cut into the snaps of Stout.
That does not even mention safety, where Ji’Ayir Brown appears to be in and out of the lineup at least once or twice every season. When you factor that all in, there are going to be changes in the secondary throughout the year. Fans should be intrigued to see who wins jobs and who loses them.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley