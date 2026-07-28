How 49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is Having a Perfect Start to Camp

One of the top players to closely monitor during 49ers training camp is rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.

The 49ers took a lot of heat for selecting Stribling with the 33rd overall pick a few months ago. It was believed he could’ve been taken much later in the draft, so his selection at the beginning of the second round was viewed as a reach.

Nevertheless, if Stribling looks the part, he will validate the 49ers for taking him. It all starts in training camp for him to establish a role in the 49ers’ offense. So far, he’s off to a perfect start, as he’s already earned Brock Purdy’s trust.

Purdy is thrilled with Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just the way he runs routes, the detail of it, obviously we're coaching him up on some stuff and whatnot, like little things, but more than anything he's come in and he understands the route depths and the details and the alignments in our offense,” said Purdy. “Like all those things are really tough for rookies. And it's not easy.

“It's a whole other language, but he's done a good job of studying, being on top of it and not even that, just catching a ball and then finishing and it's like, all right, this dude has proven to all of us that he's reliable and we can trust him. But, it is day two of camp. We’ve got to continue to find out. But, I’ve got a lot of trust in him right now.”

For Stribling to have Purdy’s trust so early in training camp is very telling, especially as a rookie. It means he’s easing in nicely to the 49ers’ offense without many hiccups.

Usually, a rookie in the 49ers’ offense will take time to be settled in. It’s a complicated scheme after all. That’s why Kyle Shanahan has no tolerance for rookies or young players mistakes.

Yet, Stribling is at a point where Purdy is confident and comfortable with him. Having the starting quarterback feel that way will be extremely beneficial for Stribling. Not only will he see more playing time, but targets as well.

Purdy will treat him as one of his many valuable weapons. That is the key to Stribling proving the 49ers right for drafting him and the critics wrong for doubting them. It starts with the rapport established with Purdy.

Now, maybe you can say Purdy is just posturing with his comments. But he hasn’t used those words before about a rookie. I don’t believe he’s saying it for the fun of it. He really means it, and it’s a great indicator as to where Stribling is at.

His stock should only increase from here.

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