Most Concerning Question Marks the 49ers Face With their Rookie Class

Now that the NFL draft is over, most fans are warming up to their draft picks. However, there is just as much of a chance that they struggle out of the gate now as there was when they were drafted. What could hold the San Francisco 49ers' rookie class back?

San Francico 49ers must avoid these scenarios for 2026 NFL Draft class

De’Zhaun Stribling

For Stribling, he flashed at Ole Miss, but was inconsistent at Ole Miss. If that inconsistency with his route running continues, he might struggle to beat out Christian Kirk for a slot role. He could flash here and there as a fourth receiver, but might not be able to produce 500 yards.

Romello Height

Height is undersized and struggles to play against the run. If his speed does not translate to the NFL, tackles are going to stonewall him. There is a real chance that Height is a complete liability who struggles to stay on the field.

Kaelon Black

Black should have a safer floor, but you never know with Kyle Shanahan's backs. The issue would be that he gets typecast as a Brian Robinson replacement and a complement to Christian McCaffrey, and the team never views him as someone who could get three-down work after McCaffrey.

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Gracen Halton

Halton might end up being too undersized. He is probably best suited for a penetrating role in an even front, but the 49ers might be shifting to more odd-man looks. Halton does not have the base or leverage to hold up as a base end and might be rotational at best.

Carver Willis

Willis is a tackle converting to guard, and some even see him getting the best chances at center. The potential reality is that Willis is a master of none, and is better in theory than he is actually fitting into any of these positions.

Esphesis Prysock

Prysock has all of the physical traits, so the only way that he will fail is if things do not mentally come together for him. He might not see the field for a couple of years.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger is raw to the position and might not ever fully translate. At his draft slot, a special teams asset would not be an awful thing, although that might take learning as well.

Enrique Cruz

Players of his size and speed do not fall in the NFL draft. If they do, there is likely a reason. 49ers fans might see that reason play out in the preseason.