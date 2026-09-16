49ers Rookie Raises Red Flag After Rough NFL Debut

It is hard to find too many disappointments in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, one name to keep track of is rookie third-round pick Romello Height. Height played 30 snaps in his NFL debut. Unfortunately, being on the field is about all that you can note in the positive column for the rookie in his debut.

San Francisco 49ers Rookie Has Rough Debut

Height did not record a single tackle. He also did not record a pressure on 18 pass rush attempts. On the one hand, it is impressive the team gave him so much work. He is tied for third amongst 49ers in pass rush attempts, and was fifth amongst all rookies in pass rush attempts.

This is good considering he was the 13th edge rusher off the board in his draft class. Still, the 49ers had eight players record a pressure in Week 1, and Height was not one of them. Seven rookie pass rushers recorded a pressure on Sunday, and Height was not one of them.

The only rookie to have a worse debut in terms of pressure per attempt rate was first-round pick Rueben Bain.

No one is calling Bain a bust, and it is too early to say that about Height as well. Still, it is notable when Height does not look as impactful as Khalid Kareem, who was signed a month ago, or Ogbo Okoronkwo, who was elevated from the practice squad.

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The other concern is that Height was expected to be pro-ready coming out of college. He is 25 years old. He is two years younger than Keion White and three years older than Mykel Williams.

He spent six years in college. Height fell to the third round because he is maxed out physically. He is a bit undersized and is not going to hold up in the run game. That is why 19 of his 30 snaps came on passing downs. Still, he was taken so high with so many limitations because he is expected to make an impact in the passing game.

It is not supposed to take him too long because he is already physically more mature than players who have already been in the NFL. That is why it is fair to raise a red flag over his NFL debut, even if it was his first game in a tough environment.