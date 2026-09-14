49ers Week 1 Snap Count Analysis: Rookies Play a Big Role

Kyle Shanahan isn't known for letting rookies receive a ton of playing time. It's been that way since he became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan will always favor veterans over rookies and young players. He doesn't have the patience for a rookie to go through the growing pains in a regular-season game.

However, in the Week 1 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, the 49ers relied on several rookies. After looking at the snap counts from that game, the rookies played a big role, which could indicate what's to come this season.

Kaleon Black

It starts with Kaelon Black. He's the top rookie who stood out in the game against the Rams. He not only received a great deal of playing time, but he also had more rush attempts (14) than Christian McCaffrey (10).

Black's 44% snap share (28 snaps) was the highest by a 49ers running back not named McCaffrey in a game since he was acquired in 2022. It was crazy to see.

The 49ers weren't kidding about alleviating McCaffrey's workload. It's the right structure that should sustain throughout the season, especially since it has had great success.

Jaden Dugger

The hype and excitement the 49ers had for Jaden Dugger during the offseason were legitimate. Dugger saw 34 defensive snaps and was utilized in a versatile role.

Raheem Morris had Dugger line up as a fifth player on the line of scrimmage and would have him in a typical linebacker alignment a few yards behind it.

The number of snaps he received, along with his versatile usage, indicates how much trust he's earned with Morris. Expect him to float around this role throughout the season.

Gracen Halton

With Alfred Collins out for the year and C.J. West struggling, Gracen Halton saw a healthy amount of playing time against the Rams. He played on half of the defensive snaps (31).

He's another player whom Morris is trusting, but he also didn't have a choice. West was getting pushed around too easily before Halton saw playing time.

When the rookie got in, he helped settle the run defense. Halton doesn't need to do anything flashy. Settling the defensive front was more than sufficient and should earn him more snaps moving forward.

Romello Height

Despite missing some time in training camp due to an ankle injury, Romello Height received 30 defensive snaps. It proves he's back to full health.

Plus, the 49ers had no choice. They're lacking in depth at defensive end. Height is needed to play. He was unnoticeable in the game, but the 49ers are hoping these snaps will round him out into form.

De'Zhaun Stribling

It has to be said, even though it's obvious, De'Zhaun Stribling received a hefty 21 snaps before exiting the game with an ankle injury. He was in line for a great workload, but will now be out of action for the next month.