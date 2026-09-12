49ers Rookie Stock Watch: 4 Risers, 4 Fallers

Now that the San Fmaderancisco 49ers rookies made their debut, it is fair to start grading their season. How did they look?

San Francisco 49ers Rookie Stock Watch After Week 1

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling led the team in snaps with 27 when he left the game with an ankle injury. He started in two wide receiver sets with Mike Evans. If he is healthy, his stock will soar up.

Stock even

Romello Height

The good news is that Height’s 29 snaps were the most of the 49ers' edge rushers. The bad news is that he recorded zero pressures on 18 pass rush attempts. Ogbo Okoronkwo had three pressures on 12 snaps, Khalid Kareem had one pressure on nine snaps and Keion White had one pressure on 15 snaps.

He also would not have played this much if San Francisco did not have such a big lead in the second half. His stock is down a bit.

Stock down

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Kaelon Black

49ers fans wanted a runner like Black because he could cut into the workload of McCaffrey. Little did they know that Black would have 14 rushes and McCaffrey would have 10. He allowed them to keep McCaffrey fresh and use him more in the passing game. His stock is flying up.

Stock Up

Gracen Halton

Halton was second among interior defensive lineman in snaps, behind only Osa Odighizuwa. He did have a pressure, and he provides more pass rush pop than CJ West and James Thompson. Still, he struggled in run defense, which was expected.

Stock up

Carver Willis

Willis had potential to start in Week 1. That would have been a massive win, but he did not win the job as much as nobody around him took over the spot, either. So, the 49ers went with Connor Colby, who brings a bit more experience. Willis’ stock is slightly down until he finds the lineup.

Stock Down

Ephesians Prysock

It was a likely outcome, so his stock will not drop a lot. However, being inactive makes it hard for his stock to go up.

Stock down

Jaden Dugger

Dugger played 34 snaps as the starting SAM linebacker. They moved him around the formation, and he looked good for a fifth-round rookie.

Stock Up

Enrique Cruz

Cruz was inactive.

Stock Down

James Thompson

The rookie UDFA played 19 snaps in his NFL debut. He struggled in moments, but just getting on the field is a win.

Stock up