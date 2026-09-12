49ers Rookie Stock Watch: 4 Risers, 4 Fallers
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Now that the San Fmaderancisco 49ers rookies made their debut, it is fair to start grading their season. How did they look?
San Francisco 49ers Rookie Stock Watch After Week 1
De’Zhaun Stribling
Stribling led the team in snaps with 27 when he left the game with an ankle injury. He started in two wide receiver sets with Mike Evans. If he is healthy, his stock will soar up.
Stock even
Romello Height
The good news is that Height’s 29 snaps were the most of the 49ers' edge rushers. The bad news is that he recorded zero pressures on 18 pass rush attempts. Ogbo Okoronkwo had three pressures on 12 snaps, Khalid Kareem had one pressure on nine snaps and Keion White had one pressure on 15 snaps.
He also would not have played this much if San Francisco did not have such a big lead in the second half. His stock is down a bit.
Stock down
Kaelon Black
49ers fans wanted a runner like Black because he could cut into the workload of McCaffrey. Little did they know that Black would have 14 rushes and McCaffrey would have 10. He allowed them to keep McCaffrey fresh and use him more in the passing game. His stock is flying up.
Stock Up
Gracen Halton
Halton was second among interior defensive lineman in snaps, behind only Osa Odighizuwa. He did have a pressure, and he provides more pass rush pop than CJ West and James Thompson. Still, he struggled in run defense, which was expected.
Stock up
Carver Willis
Willis had potential to start in Week 1. That would have been a massive win, but he did not win the job as much as nobody around him took over the spot, either. So, the 49ers went with Connor Colby, who brings a bit more experience. Willis’ stock is slightly down until he finds the lineup.
Stock Down
Ephesians Prysock
It was a likely outcome, so his stock will not drop a lot. However, being inactive makes it hard for his stock to go up.
Stock down
Jaden Dugger
Dugger played 34 snaps as the starting SAM linebacker. They moved him around the formation, and he looked good for a fifth-round rookie.
Stock Up
Enrique Cruz
Cruz was inactive.
Stock Down
James Thompson
The rookie UDFA played 19 snaps in his NFL debut. He struggled in moments, but just getting on the field is a win.
Stock up
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley