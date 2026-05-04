What We Know About the 49ers' 2026 NFL Schedule So Far

With the vast majority of free agency signings complete and the annual NFL Draft adding eight new players, attention now turns to the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL schedule.

It’s May, and in recent years that’s meant one thing: NFL schedule release season. While a confirmed date is still pending as to when to expect each game and the timings to fit television slots and quotas, we already know a few key details as anticipation builds for the full regular season.

Here's what we know so far:

Los Angeles Rams vs 49ers - Melbourne, Australia - Week 1

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meet on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s already confirmed that San Francisco will be making the 16 or 17-hour flight down under to face divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It will be the first NFL fixture in Australia, with the Rams as the home team and the 49ers as the away team, meaning there will be no trip to SoFi Stadium this year.

It’s a move Kyle Shanahan has admitted he believes was intentional. Still, with the trip coming to start the season, the decision theoretically helps with scheduling concerns later in the year. But it’s a decision that Shanahan believes brings no real benefit to the franchise aside from growing to a newer and wider audience.

49ers vs Miami Dolphins - Mexico City, Mexico - Week 11

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; A stadium sign announces the game s attendance during the fourth quarter between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On top of travelling to Australia to play the Rams, the 49ers will also host an international game, playing again in Mexico City after their win against the Arizona Cardinals back in 2022.

It’s not yet official, but NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that the Miami Dolphins will be the opponents for the 49ers in Week 11, which would fall on Sunday, November 22.

So the 49ers will play in three countries in 2026.

Full list of 2026 opponents

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is introduced to the fans before the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

After the City by the Bay finished third in the NFC West, their 2026 opponents will consist of four teams from the NFC East and AFC West, as well as third-place teams from the NFC North, AFC East and NFC South.

Here is the full list of home and away opponents:

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins (Reportedly Week 11, Mexico City)

Minnesota Vikings

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams (Week 1, Australia)

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons