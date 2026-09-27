The 49ers Shouldn’t Forget One of Christian McCaffrey’s Biggest Strengths

The San Francisco 49ers are hugely fortunate to have Christian McCaffrey on their roster.

He's one of their best players. He's proven that time and time again, and the fact that the 49ers have a player who has been able to make incredible history year after year is a testament to McCaffrey's inevitable legacy.

So far this year, with a reduced workload as part of the front office's plans to keep him healthy, he averaged 6.8 yards per carry against the Los Angeles Rams. But then in Week 2, he had a big fall-off in explosiveness against the Miami Dolphins, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry. However, he scored two one-yard touchdowns and also became the fourth-quickest player to record 100 career touchdowns.

Though there is room for improvement, San Francisco can't afford to look past one of his biggest strengths, which they should utilize in the coming weeks. It's getting to the point where the 49ers have no other choice.

49ers mustn't forget Christian McCaffrey is a great reciever

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Miami Dolphins defensive end Josh Uche (9) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey was a key contributor in guiding an injury-ridden roster to the playoffs last season and was the 49ers' leading receiver by some considerable distance.

He finished with 924 yards in the regular season, his highest level of production as a receiver since 2019. It was almost a second 1,000-yard rushing and receiving season.

But it's ultimately part of his game that where there's been no noticeable drop-off. And this could be a key factor for this season. Don't forget, the 49ers won't have Jake Tonges as the tight end is out for the year, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling is out for the next couple of months and now Demarucs Robinson is out on the sidelines for several weeks.

Now is the time for McCaffrey to become more involved in the passing game. The first two games have shown that rookie Kaelon Black has adjusted well. He looked decent in both of the first two games, and that gives the 49ers a strong reason for optimism. Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals gives a perfect platform to try the position all alone.

With more opportunities obviously going to those in the depth chart for the next-man-up mentality, that doesn't mean the 49ers should exclude McCaffrey. His versatility is one of the key reasons why the 49ers are incredibly fortunate to have him, as he can line up in different positions and create opportunities both as a runner and a receiver.