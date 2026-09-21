49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Reacts to His 100th Career Touchdown Record

Christian McCaffrey made more history as he recorded his 100th career touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

It was far away from his explosive best against the Dolphins, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry on 10 attempts, but he still found the end zone twice on two one-yard touchdowns.

The two touchdowns helped him become the fourth-fastest player in the Super Bowl era to reach 100 touchdowns, while also making him just the third player to record 50-plus touchdowns with two different organizations. More history has been written.

On his achievement, McCaffrey told reporters post-game: "It means a lot. It's a blessing to be able to play this game, and stuff like that is always cool. It's always about the team, it's always about showing up and trying to do your job, and it was a great win for us today."

McCaffrey finished behind LaDainian Tomlinson (89), Emmitt Smith (93) and Shaun Alexander (96), but notably and incredibly achieved this before the legendary Jerry Rice. McCaffrey did it in just 114 regular season games.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson (3) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, he joins Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss as the only three players to post 50+ touchdowns with three franchises.

"Yeah, it's kind of crazy to hear that," said McCaffrey. "I watched all those guys growing up, Marshall Faulk being somebody that I've probably seen every single snap he's played.

"So I don't take it for granted, man. And Randy Moss, I probably threw it to him a million times in Madden growing up, so those are huge honors and definitely a big honor that I'm happy to have."

It's simply more history for McCaffrey in an already likely Hall of Fame career when he eventually hangs up his helmet. Though it wasn't his best game running the ball, he can still find ways to push through and deliver a good performance. He now has 64 rushing touchdowns and 36 receiving touchdowns.

Notably, one achievement McCaffrey will likely reach this season is overtaking Johnny McNally for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back. McNally didn't compete in the Super Bowl era, but if you're talking about this football era, McCaffrey is now just one touchdown away from eclipsing, you guessed it, Faulk.

McCaffrey has always been a capable receiver and showed last year that he very nearly became the first running back to record two 1,000 receiving and rushing seasons, so don't be surprised if he overtakes Faulk in the coming weeks.