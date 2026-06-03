49ers Signing Mike Evans Away From Tampa Bay Stunned Chris Godwin

Adding Mike Evans in free agency was sensational for the San Francisco 49ers.

The team and their fans were elated to see it, especially because it didn’t seem possible. Thankfully, Evans wasn’t obsessed with a massive payday, which made it possible to sign with San Francisco.

His addition is sure to bring a ton of joy for the upcoming season. However, as joyful as the 49ers are feeling having Evans aboard, it’s the opposite for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Evans spent his entire career there until now. It had to have been a shock to the Buccaneers and their fans. Evans’ former teammate Chris Godwin is still coming to terms with it.

Chris Godwin was stunned when Mike Evans left

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) congratulates wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Honestly, I didn't believe it," Godwin told reporters Tuesday after Tampa Bay's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area ). "There's a bunch of stuff on the internet that you can't really believe. A lot of AI stuff, so I didn't really believe it. Then I texted [Baker Mayfield], I was like, 'Yo, is this for real?' and he [responded with a sad emoji].

"It's part of the game unfortunately. We all know what Mike has meant to this community and this organization. That's my brother and I wish him the best in his time with San Fran and I'm sure they know what kind of player that they're getting."

Watching a special player who has been there from the start depart the team is always difficult. The fact that Godwin has been Evans’ teammate since he was drafted only makes it sting further.

Everyone on the team is feeling it, but Godwin’s is a little extra. You can’t blame him for how he feels, just like you can’t blame Evans for desiring a change of scenery.

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany, DEU; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of an International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

He viewed the 49ers as a much better situation than the team he’s spent 12 seasons with. Not only is that a wake-up call for the Buccaneers, but it’s also a massive compliment and endorsement of the 49ers.

Evans mentioned before, during his introductory press conference, that the Buffalo Bills were an option in free agency. Ultimately, he decided the 49ers were the better fit for him.

Now, you could spin that into Evans choosing Brock Purdy over Josh Allen. But that would be the most delusional comment ever spoken. Clearly, the 49ers have a stronger structure and team than the Bills.

Buffalo just underwent massive changes with their coaching staff and has a first-time head coach. If anything, Evans chose the veterans and Kyle Shanahan. That is what enticed him, along with Purdy.

I’m sure Tampa Bay wishes they were still enticing Evans so that he would’ve stayed. Now, the 49ers get to enjoy one of the better receivers in the last 10 years.

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