49ers Signing Mike Evans Away From Tampa Bay Stunned Chris Godwin
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Adding Mike Evans in free agency was sensational for the San Francisco 49ers.
The team and their fans were elated to see it, especially because it didn’t seem possible. Thankfully, Evans wasn’t obsessed with a massive payday, which made it possible to sign with San Francisco.
His addition is sure to bring a ton of joy for the upcoming season. However, as joyful as the 49ers are feeling having Evans aboard, it’s the opposite for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Evans spent his entire career there until now. It had to have been a shock to the Buccaneers and their fans. Evans’ former teammate Chris Godwin is still coming to terms with it.
Chris Godwin was stunned when Mike Evans left
“Honestly, I didn't believe it," Godwin told reporters Tuesday after Tampa Bay's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). "There's a bunch of stuff on the internet that you can't really believe. A lot of AI stuff, so I didn't really believe it. Then I texted [Baker Mayfield], I was like, 'Yo, is this for real?' and he [responded with a sad emoji].
"It's part of the game unfortunately. We all know what Mike has meant to this community and this organization. That's my brother and I wish him the best in his time with San Fran and I'm sure they know what kind of player that they're getting."
Watching a special player who has been there from the start depart the team is always difficult. The fact that Godwin has been Evans’ teammate since he was drafted only makes it sting further.
Everyone on the team is feeling it, but Godwin’s is a little extra. You can’t blame him for how he feels, just like you can’t blame Evans for desiring a change of scenery.
He viewed the 49ers as a much better situation than the team he’s spent 12 seasons with. Not only is that a wake-up call for the Buccaneers, but it’s also a massive compliment and endorsement of the 49ers.
Evans mentioned before, during his introductory press conference, that the Buffalo Bills were an option in free agency. Ultimately, he decided the 49ers were the better fit for him.
Now, you could spin that into Evans choosing Brock Purdy over Josh Allen. But that would be the most delusional comment ever spoken. Clearly, the 49ers have a stronger structure and team than the Bills.
Buffalo just underwent massive changes with their coaching staff and has a first-time head coach. If anything, Evans chose the veterans and Kyle Shanahan. That is what enticed him, along with Purdy.
I’m sure Tampa Bay wishes they were still enticing Evans so that he would’ve stayed. Now, the 49ers get to enjoy one of the better receivers in the last 10 years.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN