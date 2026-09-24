49ers Urged to Trade for 3-Time All-Pro

If the San Francisco 49ers want to make a serious run at a Super Bowl in 2026, it might involve making a swing to complete the roster. One name to keep an eye on is Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates.

Bates is a fit for the 49ers, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is another impending 2027 free agent who could become a prime trade chip if his team continues to struggle.

The Falcons' 0-2 start combined with the 49ers' 2-0 start has the two sides as a potential fit.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade for Safety Jessie Bates

Bates played under the current 49ers defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, in 2024 and 2025. Bates signed with the Falcons in 2023 and was a second-team All-Pro. He had another second-team All-Pro season under Morris in 2025. Overall, he is a three-time All-Pro performer.

The Cincinnati Bengals' former second-round pick in his ninth season in the NFL. He has 132 career starts and 27 interceptions. Bates is in the last year of his four-year contract with Atlanta. Now that the Falcons have started the season on such a sour note, they could accept a lower-than-expected draft pick to move on from a player who will not be returning when the team is more competitive.

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So, a trade is expected for them.

A trade for a safety would make sense for the 49ers as well. Entering the year, Malik Mustapha was their most accomplished safety. However, with a new defensive coordinator and injuries in training camp, he has been relegated to the third safety role.

Veteran Ji’Ayir Brown is also in the last year of his deal. He has been up-and-down in his career, and this year has been no different. So, the team would not have an issue replacing him with Bates, considering that both have the same contract status.

Their other safety is Marques Sigle. Sigle is a fifth-round pick entering his second NFL season. Sigle started the first six weeks of the season for the 49ers as a rookie but was benched after that. He has looked solid in the new defense with Morris.

Still, there are a lot of questions about his play, and he has not quite been tested by a tired Los Angeles Rams team and a tanking Miami Dolphins squad.

San Francisco has started 2-0, and Bates would be an instant upgrade at a position that is not great. This fit makes sense.