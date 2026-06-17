49ers Continue to be Vindicated for Drafting De'Zhaun Stribling

Drafting Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling felt like a massive hit to the San Francisco 49ers. They wanted him in the first round when they first traded down.

So, the fact that they got him in the second round after trading down a second time felt like the ultimate win to them. However, Stribling's selection caused an uproar of criticism.

He was viewed as a reach, dare I say an enormous one, by the 49ers. No one anticipated him going that early, which is typical of the 49ers given their draft history. But they don't care, and rightfully so.

They got the player they wanted and have been receiving support from people in the NFL over their pick. The latest support came from an article by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who spoke to a source in the league about the 49ers' pick.

49ers continue to be vindicated

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Many evaluators liked this pickup at No. 33, though it was questioned by fans and media members at the time as one of April's biggest surprises," wrote Fowler. "Stribling was a late riser in the process, and the wide receiver is considered an ideal fit for coach Kyle Shanahan's offense."

"He was going within the first five to 10 picks in the second round," an NFC executive said to Fowler. "That was not a reach at all. He can really play."

The 49ers surely have to feel increased justification after this. They were met with a ton of heat for drafting Stribling with the No. 33 overall pick.

I am one of those critics. While it's interesting to hear support for the 49ers from an anonymous NFC executive, it doesn't change my perspective, nor should it change any other critic's.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the 49ers we are talking about. They're a team that has been atrocious in the last five years at making picks in the NFL draft. Every year, they light most of their picks on fire.

It's only natural to have concerns about Stribling, especially being drafted as early as No. 33. Besides, it's not like Stribling was some prospect they absolutely couldn't miss out on.

Maybe Stribling does pan out and lives up to his draft status, but the 49ers don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Whatever they believe is good with Stribling, I'll doubt it.

Their history is against them, and until they start to string together some adequate draft selections, there should continue to be skepticism about who they take.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.